Darcey & Stacey spoiler: Florian Sukaj and Jesse Meester face-off during part two of the Tell All

During the second half of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All, Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj and Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester go head to head.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Darcey Silva’s now-former fiance Georgi Rusev no-showed the first half of the Tell All, and maybe it was because he saw what was coming.

In a sneak peek at Monday night’s part two of the Tell All, Jesse makes an appearance on stage via video chat and what he had to say rubbed Florian the wrong way.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Jesse Meester as Darcey Silva’s love interest from Amsterdam during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days. Darcey and Jesse’s relationship ended on a bad note and the Netherlands native is now dating another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jeniffer Tarazona.

Florian Sukaj attacks Jesse Meester during Darcey & Stacey Tell All

The clip shows viewers a disgruntled Florian who claimed to host Shaun Robinson that Jesse was making excuses for not wanting to talk to him, claiming he couldn’t understand Florian’s English.

“I don’t know for what f***ing reason you’re here,” Florian shouted at Jesse through the screen. “I have no f****ing clue. For what you’re here?”

Jesse declined to engage Florian, but when Shaun suggested they move on to the next topic, things turned tense once again. Shaun informed Jesse that Georgi was scheduled to appear on stage but decided not to join Darcey.

Jesse felt as though Georgi should have come and faced the music because people “are always gonna have to say negative things.”

This comment did not go over well with Florian, who began yelling at Jesse once again. “Oh, you’re positive, you’re positive!” Florian yelled over Jesse, who continued to answer Shaun before calling out Florian for not letting him speak.

“Hang up the… hang up the f****ing camera!” Florian told Jesse. “Hang up the phone, go. Go drink the coffee and relax yourself.”

Florian continued to ask Jesse why he was there and Jesse continued to claim he couldn’t understand what Florian was saying as his voice escalated.

Jesse tried to express to Florian that screaming and cussing wasn’t the way to get through to him, but Florian just continued to do just that: scream and cuss at Jesse.

Florian repeatedly asked Jesse to come face to face and talk to him, which Jesse perceived as a threat. The clip ended with Shaun trying to break up the argument between Stacey’s husband and Darcey’s ex.

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Florian Sukaj show support for each other

On the Instagram post where the video was shared, Darcey and Stacey showed their support for Florian in the comments section.

“Love you babe! 🔥❤️” Stacey Silva wrote to her Albanian husband of two years.

Stacey’s twin sister Darcey showed her support for Florian as well and told her brother-in-law, “We Love you @floriansukaj ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Florian reciprocated Darcey’s support and told his sister-in-law, “@darceysilva love you my sister 🙌”

Tune in Monday night for the second half of the Tell All and find out if Florian and Jesse can squash their beef and if Georgi changes his mind and decides to join Darcey on stage.

Part two of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.