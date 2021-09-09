Darcey & Stacey Silva’s net worth — How much do the 90 Day Fiance stars really make?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are thought to be worth a lot of money. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey Silva are often seen prancing around in their designer heels, faux fur jackets, and matching Range Rovers. 90 Day Fiance viewers are starting to question just what exactly their net worth is.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Darcey built her bank account up after the first time she appeared on 90 Day Fiance and is said to be worth $2 million. Darcey appeared on the spinoff for four seasons thanks to Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks breaking her heart.

Darcey was an instant hit on 90 Day Fiance

In that time, the Darcey & Stacey star also managed to bring in her identical twin sister, Stacey, onto the series. The two blondes now have their very own spinoff.

Darcey and Stacey Silva do everything together and have numerous ventures under their belts, according to her LinkedIn, including ownership in a production company called Eleventh Entertainment.

The twins served as executive producers along with their father, Mike, on the film White T in 2013. 90 Day Fiance followers also know that the Silva twins started their own fashion label, House of Eleven, back in October of 2010.

The Silva twins love running their own companies

Darcey and Stacey Silva are now said to be worth six million dollars combined, according to Stars Offline. 90 Day Fiance fans will find it hard to forget that the twins also tried to launch singing careers in 2018.

Darcey and Stacey have become powerful Instagram influencers, with Darcey hitting the one million mark and Stacey boasting a hefty 450,000 followers.

Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans can buy a video

The 90 Day Fiance stars have also joined the Cameo train. Darcey is happy to charge $80, while Stacey asks for $100 a video. The TLC talent pool has been known to do very well for themselves on the video platform.

For 90 Day Fiance fans who were looking for a budget option, Darcey and Stacey used to offer a two-for-one deal where they charged $120, but now, thanks to their success, that option is off the table.

If Darcey ad Stacey Silva continue to perform well on their show, there is no stopping them when it comes to potential earnings in the future. While they may spend a tad too much on plastic surgery and upkeep from aging, it seems that they can both afford their luxury lifestyles.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.