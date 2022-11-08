Darcey & Stacey has been renewed for a fourth season — Here’s what we know

Darcey & Stacey will be back for Season 4. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey fans can get excited because Darcey and Stacey Silva will be back for a fourth season of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

While the official announcement and trailer from the 90 Day network have yet to be released, a fan page for the Silva twins shared the “New season alert,” and Darcey reshared it.

Stacey just had a vow renewal with her husband, Florian Sukaj, and the fan page on Instagram shared a cute shot of the pair kissing on their special day to announce the new season drop.

Darcey reshared another photo from that day shared by the same fan page that featured her, her daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollok, and Stacey all holding flowers.

While Darcey left out the premiere date of Season 4, the fan page posted it as January 23, 2023.

Since the announcement has been made on social media, an official teaser should come out in the near future, as is tradition.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/@darceyandstaceyfans/Instagram

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey?

Season 3 left off with Darcey & Georgi Rusev engaged but broken up by the time of the Season 3 Tell All airing.

Since then, there have been social media signs pointing out that Darcey and Georgi might still be an item. There have been flirtatious exchanges, and they always appear to be in the same places, but they don’t post together.

Georgi has appeared on all three seasons so far, so he could still have a storyline in Darcey’s life and the drama that comes with that.

Stacey and Florian put having a baby together on the back burner during Season 2, so it’s possible that baby talks might make a comeback.

Darcey’s teenage daughters expressed strong negative feelings toward Georgi and their mother’s taste in men, so their ill notions might carry over into the next season.

Both girls also got narratives of their own in the last few seasons, so viewers can possibly expect to see more of them as well as Darcey and Stacey’s dad, Mike Silva, who is also very opinionated.

Darcey and Stacey Silva were supposed to have a twin wedding

On Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey got a proposal from her on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance Georgi. Darcey wanted a twin wedding until she and Georgi broke up.

By the end of Season 3, Georgi proposed to Darcey once again, and talks of a twin wedding were reinvigorated.

However, Darcey and Georgi’s last breakup was during the Tell All airing, so any continued hope of a twin wedding was off the table at that time.

Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023.