Darcey & Stacey: Georgi’s friend painted a very different picture of who Georgi is than what viewers have seen

Georgi’s friend spoke on Georgi’s personality and values which were different than viewers have seen so far. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi sought the advice of his friend Ivo over lunch during the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey because he didn’t know what to do about Darcey.

While nothing really got solved and no big insights were made into Georgi’s relationship during the lunch, Ivo did give viewers a glimpse into the Georgi he knows. The personal characteristics and traits that Ivo described of Georgi are different than the narrative that has been portrayed this season.

Ivo also gave his opinions on Darcey after hearing that she had left Georgi in Washington DC after meeting with his ex-wife.

Georgi Rusev’s friend described him in a way viewers haven’t heard before

Georgi’s friend Ivo gave some telling information about Georgi that speaks to his personality and motives in his relationship with Darcey.

So far on the show this season, Georgi has been painted as a materialistic, selfish, secretive, and mooching partner to Darcey Silva by her friends and family. Darcey has been feeding into these notions and major problems with trust and authenticity have come into their relationship as a result.

Ivo was disturbed by the erratic behavior from Darcey that Georgi described. He commented, “Darcey left, and that’s not nice. But I guess that’s the type of person she is. Over the top, a little bit, maybe?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

During their talk, Georgi described to Ivo that Darcey got information from his ex-wife about him being on a sugar mama website, which Georgi denied.

In a private interview after his lunch with Georgi, Ivo said, “I don’t know what’s the thing about the sugar mamas and stuff like that. I mean, Georgi can have any girl he wants. Georgi is not a materialistic person.

Ivo then made the point, “So, he is not chasing anything specific in this relationship. He’s just trying to be happy.”

Georgi’s friend described his character. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev reunited in last episode of Darcey & Stacey after DC trip

Darcey called Georgi and asked him to come back to Connecticut after finding out her daughters and father were exposed to COVID-19.

The purpose of letting him back into her life was also to try and create peace and understanding between Darcey’s friends and Stacey and Florian with Georgi after hearing the news that he may have called them American trash.

Talks fell apart over dinner and viewers will have to watch the next episode to find out if the dinner will be salvaged.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.