Darcey & Stacey finale spoiler: Darcey Silva’s dad Mike won’t attend wedding if she marries Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva’s father Mike won’t attend her wedding if Georgi Rusev is the groom. Pic credit: TLC

During Monday’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva’s father Mike Silva laid down the law when it comes to his daughter getting married to Georgi Rusev.

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship, like her past 90 Day Fiance romances, has been a rollercoaster ride.

Now that Georgi has reaffirmed his love for Darcey and the couple has decided to walk down the aisle, Darcey’s father Mike had plenty to say about it.

In a preview clip from the February 21 season finale episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey told their family they decided to have a dual wedding ceremony in Miami, much to their parents’ chagrin.

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 finale: Darcey Silva’s dad Mike slams her upcoming wedding to Georgi Rusev

Mike didn’t mince words when he told his daughter, “I’m f**king blunt. This is not great. Darcey, why are you getting f**king married? This is f**king bulls**t!”

“You’re not even f**king ready to be married, Darcey,” Mike added, shocking his daughter with his reaction.

During his solo confessional, Mike explained that he has been divorced three times and doesn’t want to see Darcey “fall into the same trap.”

Mike continued to explain to Darcey why he felt she wasn’t prepared to marry Georgi yet. He showed concern that Darcey and Georgi had only attended one counseling session and haven’t learned how to communicate with each other.

Darcey Silva ‘shocked’ by dad Mike’s reaction

“You’re not there,” Mike told his daughter. Mike has already expressed concern that Darcey and Georgi’s relationship doesn’t have what it takes to last, so hearing of their impending nuptials was too much for him to bear.

Mike’s reaction took Darcey by surprise, who told cameras, “I’m shocked. I’ve never seen my dad react like this. I mean, I knew there would be a little concern, but my dad, he wasn’t there with Georgi in Miami to see how he’s changed. We’re better now. We’ve worked really hard to get where we’re at.”

Mike wasn’t done with his lecture, though. He continued to angrily tell Darcey and Stacey, “This is f**ked up. Every f**king time you girls want to do something, you disrupt everyone’s lives just because you f**king want to do it.”

During his confessional, Mike added, “If the girls get married and have a twin wedding at the end of the summer in Miami, I’m not going.”

Although Stacey’s husband Florian stood up and tried to stop the bickering by declaring, “Enough, enough, enough,” Mike continued his rant.

“Train wreck coming down the tracks,” Mike said.

The Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.