Darcey & Stacey: Darcey’s daughters were exposed to COVID-19

Darcey has been frantically planning her daughter Aniko’s sweet sixteen party on Darcey & Stacey, and organizing came to a screeching halt after Darcey found out her dad Mike and daughters were exposed to COVID-19.

The exposure came from the party planner that Darcey hired to go over to her dad’s house and talk to her dad, Aniko and Aspen about the party arrangements.

The party planner called Mike shortly after leaving his house and said that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Darcey had an emotional reaction to the news of the possible infection.

Aniko, Aspen, and Mike immediately went into isolation and took COVID-19 tests after waiting a period of time.

All three of their tests came back negative, but the scare was definitely enough to put the entire party on the back burner and for the family to focus on themselves.

Darcey, who lives separately from her dad and daughters, was scared by the news, and trying to have a party during a pandemic was put into perspective.

Darcey was looking forward to giving Aniko a lavish 16th birthday party but realizes after the exposure scare how important simply maintaining health through the pandemic is.

Darcey and Stacey Silva plan on going to Turkey for plastic surgery

Another main storyline this season is Darcey and Stacey’s trip to Turkey to get a bevy of plastic surgery, including breast reductions, barbie noses, lip lifts, veneers, and lipo. The clinic that they are going to, and have been promoting online, has a dangerous reputation for botched procedures.

Amid the pandemic, the Silva twins plan on traveling to the other side of the world for these cosmetic procedures that their friends and family don’t want them to get. The twins consider it upkeep in an effort to get more ‘snatched’ as they say.

Darcey and Stacey have bigger issues this season than maintaining their looks. Darcey’s relationship with Georgi is extremely rocky and is causing a lot of turmoil while Stacey has been busy trying to have a baby with Florian even though she’s forty-six.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.