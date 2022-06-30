Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Silva makes ‘eye contact’ in new video, gets slammed for her appearance

Darcey came under fire by her critics for her appearance once again. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is under fire for her appearance once again after sharing a “S.E.X.Y.” video with her fans and critics.

Darcey’s appearance has drastically changed since 90 Day Fiance viewers first met her during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

The 47-year-old Connecticut native has undergone a myriad of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, even traveling as far as Turkey to seek her eternally “snatched” look. Among her surgeries and procedures, Darcey has admitted to Botox, fillers, a cheek lift, a lip lift, liposuction, and a breast lift.

Darcey Silva is ‘S.E.X.Y.’ as she makes eye contact

Darcey recently shared a Reel on Instagram for her 1.2 million followers. In the video, Darcey posed from a prone position on her bed as she rested her head on her headboard.

The TLC star sported her platinum blonde extensions in a high, knotted ponytail with curls cascading past her shoulders. Darcey perfectly arranged her baby hairs around her hairline and showed off the results of her latest procedures, including a thinner nose and fuller lips.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Giving a closed-mouth half-smile to the camera, Darcey captioned her post, “Eye contact is S.E.X.Y. 💋,” adding the hashtag #darceysilva.

Despite her caption stating that “eye contact is sexy,” many of Darcey’s critics disagreed and took to the comments section where they pointed out an eyelash faux pas she suffered.

Darcey & Stacey viewers slam Darcey’s appearance

“Can’t see them eyes for thee heavy eyelashes though….” penned one of Darcey’s critics. Another mocked her caption and wrote, “Eye contact? I can barely see your eyes!!”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“Could u be any more fake..” another critic asked the plastic surgery enthusiast. Another mocked her video and wrote, “Lol @ the eyelash sticking after the sexy wink.”

Another critic disagreed with her caption and told Darcey, “Not really when your eyelashes won’t let you open your eyes 🙄”

Critics recently accused Darcey of slowly transforming into infamous New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as “Cat Lady,” who was made famous for her catlike appearance after undergoing countless plastic surgeries.

When Darcey shared footage of her eldest daughter Aniko graduating from high school, Darcey’s followers urged the teenager not to follow in her mom’s footsteps… at least when it comes to drastically altering her appearance.

Despite the backlash Darcey repeatedly receives, she continues to keep her “eye on the prize” and doesn’t seem to be too bothered by the negative remarks.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.