Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Silva in mini dress and embellished platforms poses with daughter Aspen

Darcey Silva enjoys a day out with her daughter Aspen Bollok. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva recently enjoyed a day out with her daughter Aspen Bollok and the mother-daughter duo made for a fashionable pair.

Say what you want about the Darcey & Stacey star, but it’s hard to knock her style–unless, of course, she’s in another skintight bodysuit or a cleavage-baring ensemble. However, she does have some great pieces in her wardrobe, and her taste for designer bags and shoes are top-notch.

This time around, Darcey was modest in her floral mini dress, while Aspen opted for an orange outfit with white wedges. The two had big smiles on their faces as they posed for a photo together.

We love seeing Darcey with her two daughters as it gives us a much different take on the reality TV persona we’ve known over the years.

Viewers haven’t had the best impression of Darcey as one messy relationship after another played out on the 90 Day Fiance franchise–starting with Jesse Meester, then Tom Brooks, and most recently Georgi Rusev.

Darcey’s desire to find love and get married hasn’t gone well so far, but she remains hopeful about getting her happily ever after one day. In the meantime, the 47-year-old is focusing on her business and her kids.

Darcey Silva enjoys a day out with daughter Aspen Bollok

The Darcey & Stacey star shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her day out with daughter Aspen, and the pair were well-dressed for the occasion. It may have been a school-related function as Darcey was modest in her attire.

The mom-of-two wore a belted floral dress with pink, orange, and yellow colors matching Aspen’s orange outfit.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The dress featured long sleeves and a high neck, and Darcey wore a black camisole underneath and left the top half of the outfit unbuttoned. Darcey held her daughter close as they posed for the photo with lots of greenery around them, adding the perfect backdrop.

pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva in mini dress and embellished platforms

Although Darcey opted for modesty in her floral dress and she left her stacks of diamonds at home, she was still quite glamorous.

She showed off her legs in the mini dress, but the real show stopper was Darcey’s shoes.

The sky-high platforms added a few inches to the Darcey & Stacey star’s petite frame and added some sparkle to the outfit as well. The shoe had orange and gold details on the design that paired perfectly with the colors on Darcey’s outfit.

The strappy platforms also had bedazzled gems and crystals on the heels and a large clear stone on the top.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.