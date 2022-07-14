Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Silva goes glam in diamonds, says she’s ‘not giving up’

Darcey says she’s not a quitter and taking life one day at a time. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva was dripping in diamonds as she told Darcey & Stacey fans about taking one day at a time.

Darcey has amassed an impressive following on social media since first appearing on TLC during Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The House of Eleven co-founder often shares pics and videos of herself in head-to-toe glam, promoting her and her twin sister’s brand and spreading positivity to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

In her latest share on the social media platform, Darcey sent a message to her fans about staying the course and not giving up.

“Darcey strong! ❤️ I’m not giving up! It’s one day at a time! 💋,” Darcey captioned the video post, adding the hashtag #darceysilva.

In the six-second-long video, Darcey stayed silent as she worked her signature poses for the camera. Giving a serious look to the lens, Darcey adjusted her platinum blonde hair as she moved her face into different angles, giving her best “smize” to her fans.

Darcey accessorized with plenty of diamonds for the video, going glam with stacks of diamond necklaces, including a choker, a cross, and a nameplate. Her oversized diamond hoop earrings paired perfectly with the look, and she added a stack of white gold bangle bracelets for even more pizazz.

Most of Darcey’s Instagram posts garner plenty of attention, both positive and negative. This particular post was no exception, with nearly 50,000 views and over 400 comments, many begging the TLC star to stop using filters and urging her to post more original content.

“Why pay all that money for those teeth and never show them?” asked one of Darcey’s critics. “Nothing more sexy than smiling if that’s what you were going for. that baby pout face is played out now ma ma’am🤷🏽”

Another critic wasn’t sure which emotion Darcey was trying to convey in the video: “Not sure if it’s the eyebrow placement or what, but you are coming off as angry not sexy in your reels. 🤷‍♀️”

One of Darcey’s followers questioned her caption and asked, “What are you not giving up?” while another urged her to be more original with what she shares with her followers.

“I try so hard to not comment here BUT S T O P 🛑 you keep posting the exact same thing each day!! The hands on the face and in the hair, the filters,” the critic penned. “Try something new or even better start to get help regarding your low self esteem and self worth. All that money on plastic surgery and you ALWAYS use filters…… gurl!”

Darcey has drastically altered her appearance since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva often come under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers for their love of plastic surgeries, cosmetic procedures, and using filters on social media, despite all of the work they’ve had done.

Darcey has wholly transformed her physical appearance since 2017 when 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were first introduced to her, with some claiming that she’s ruined her face. But it doesn’t look like Darcey is affected by the negativity, and she continues to live life on her terms.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.