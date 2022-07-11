Darcey Silva’s recent video made Darcey & Stacey viewers uncomfortable

Darcey Silva made Darcey & Stacey viewers uncomfortable with her recent social media share. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has become known to 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans for her social media posts almost as much as her on-screen antics.

Anyone who follows Darcey on Instagram can count on viewing extremely filtered selfies and photos, and videos that many often peg as over-the-top. In the majority of her posts, Darcey appears to want to come off as sexy and does different poses and angles to capture that narrative.

However, viewers are calling her out for missing the mark on a recent post. In fact, many felt uncomfortable with what they saw from Darcey’s behavior and filter usage.

Darcey is a 90 Day alum from Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. She was so popular for her dramatic personality and troubled relationships that she and her twin sister Stacey Silva got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey Silva’s social media post missed the mark with Darcey & Stacey viewers

A well-known 90 Day fan account on Instagram reshared Darcey’s recent post where she was filmed from across a table. She was playing with her hair and tossing it in her face while making bedroom eyes and other poses, seemingly trying to be sexy.

A heavy filter over the video made Darcey look different from how viewers have gotten used to seeing her on the show.

Over the video, the fan account asked, “Do you think this is a sexy video?”

In the caption, the fan page wrote, “I, personally, can’t believe she posts these videos. She looks wasted! And the filter keeps slipping. Yikes.”

In the comments, other appalled Darcey & Stacey viewers weighed in.

One person wrote, “It’s the eye lashes over the hair for me (laughing/crying emojis).”

Another critic slammed, “Her daughters should take away her phone after this post.”

Someone else simply stated, “Immediately no.”

A different onlooker connected Darcey to Angela Deem by saying, “I almost thought that was Angela for a second … they are starting to morph into one.”

Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance fan page took issue with Darcey Silva’s post

A different popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram found Darcey’s post problematic.

They reshared the same video and wrote over it, “Oh. Hell. Naw.”

In the caption, they added, “Just wow…”

A different fan account took issue with Darcey’s post. Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordstoo/Instagram

Darcey has never been one to let social media criticism affect what or how she posts, so fans can most likely expect to keep seeing these kinds of posts from Darcey.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.