Darcey Silva’s matchmaker is frustrated at her fashion choices

When Darcey Silva signed up for a matchmaking service, she probably thought it would be easy, but it isn’t, and she’s not the only one getting frustrated with the process.

In a clip for Monday’s episode, professional matchmaker Michelle tried to help Darcey pick an outfit for an upcoming mixer to introduce her to some eligible single men, but that was easier said than done.

Michelle was exacerbated as the Darcey & Stacey star tried one racy outfit after another. Each one got a thumbs down from Michelle, who explained that Darcey was showing too much skin.

“A lot of her outfits show a lot of cleavage, and it gives the wrong impression,” said Michelle in the confessional.

After another outfit fail, a fed-up Michelle bluntly told Darcey, “I don’t want a guy to be like, ‘You told me she was chic and elegant, and she looks like a h**.'”

While Darcey was offended by the remark, viewers agreed with the matchmaker.

Darcey & Stacey viewers sound off on Darcey Silva’s skimpy outfits

Darcey clapped back at Michelle in her confessional and noted, “I don’t feel like a h**, I don’t feel like I’m gonna look like a h** in this outfit… I don’t know who she’s like hoeing around with, but it ain’t me.”

Meanwhile, after the clip was posted online, viewers quickly jumped into the comments to side with the matchmaker.

“Love this lady! Calling it like we all see Darcey. She does dress like a ho!” said one commenter.

“I always heard the saying when you dress like 💩 you attract flies. I know Darcey can do better when it comes to her outfit choices,” added someone else.

One Instagram user suggest that Darcey start wearing clothes that “actually fit her, are appropriate for the occasion and her age. She looks like a hooker…”

“PLEASE make her understand that sexy doesn’t mean you have to show everything!!!” expressed someone else.

However, one person didn’t have much hope that Michelle would be able to change Darcey’s style and wrote, “Matchmaker is never going to make her chic and elegant.”

Darcey Silva’s breakup is affecting her relationship with Stacey Silva

Darcey is still reeling from her broken engagement with Georgi Rusev, and it has been affecting her relationship with her twin sister Stacey Silva.

The sisters had plans for a twin wedding, but now that Darcey is single, those plans are off. Stacey is planning her expensive wedding to Florian Sukaj, but she’s not getting the support she needs from her sister.

Things have been tense between the formerly close sisters since the new season premiered, and while they attempted to patch things up in the last episode, that may not last very long.

Stacey just found out that Florian has picked Georgi to be his best man at the wedding, and once they drop this bomb on Darcey, she’s sure to explode. There’s a lot more to come this season, so stay tuned for the drama.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.