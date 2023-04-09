Darcey Silva’s friends are shocked to find out she hooked up with Georgi Rusev in finale sneak peek

The season finale of Darcey & Stacey is only hours away, and it will be another drama-filled episode for viewers.

Not surprisingly, Darcey Silva will be at the center of the controversy as Georgi Rusev revealed a little secret that they have been keeping.

The final episode in Season 4 is supposed to focus on Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s wedding, but it seems Darcey’s relationship drama will steal the show once again.

TLC posted a sneak peek of what’s to come, and let’s just say Darcey was left in the hot seat. Georgi told her friends that they recently slept together, and that’s why he’s been holding out hope for a reconciliation.

Darcey had asked Georgi to keep it a secret, but he had already told Florian about their little rendezvous, even before he spilled the beans to her friends.

Things took a turn, though, when the formerly-engaged couple gathered for dinner with Stacey, Florian, and their friends to discuss the upcoming wedding.

Darcey told the group that she planned to bring a date, and that was the last straw for Georgi.

Georgi Rusev says he slept with his ex-fiance Darcey Silva in Miami

Darcey surprised everyone, especially Georgi Rusev, when she revealed that she had a date for Stacey and Florian’s wedding.

Viewers were recently introduced to Zach after Darcey went out with him twice, but we’ll apparently be seeing more of him in the next episode. His presence at the wedding will cause some drama, though, as Georgi made it clear, “I don’t want to see him.”

He also made something else clear to Darcey’s friends that they did not see coming.

“You guys don’t know something,” teased Georgi, who told the group that there’s a reason why he had hopes of getting back together with Darcey.

“Me and Darcey, a couple weeks ago in Miami, we do something bad. We actually hook up in Miami…that gives me hope to think that she still care about me.”

The revelation was shocking to Darcey’s friends, especially Michael Benz, who got into a fistfight with Georgi previously while defending Darcey.

Meanwhile, the clip ended as everyone looked to Darcey for a response, but we’ll see how she explains that one when the finale airs.

Darcey & Stacey viewers sound off after Georgi Rusev spills the secret

Darcey & Stacey viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off in the comments after the short teaser for the season finale was posted on Instagram.

For the most part, viewers sided with Georgi and expressed that he had a valid reason for the way he felt and for revealing the secret.

“I am so glad that he told them all. They needed to know,” said one commenter.

“Good for you gorgi TRUTH BOMB👏👏👏,” added someone else.

One viewer reasoned that “It all makes sense now” after finding out that the former couple slept together.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Poor Georgi. I feel so bad for him. Unrequited Love is the worst love of all.”

Meanwhile, Darcey has a lot of explaining to do when the finale airs, and we can’t wait to see how she gets herself out of this one!

The Season 4 finale of Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.