Darcey Silva’s ‘crooked’ face has fans and critics concerned she had a stroke

Reality television star Darcey Silva’s appearance has sparked concern among her followers.

The self-proclaimed “beautiful Botox babe” is forever changing up her look, but her latest selfie is such a drastic change that some are worried about her well-being.

Darcey commemorated Valentine’s Day this week with a car selfie, wishing her 1.5 million Instagram followers a happy holiday and spreading some love.

The 49-year-old 90 Day Fiance alum posed with a serious expression, wearing her platinum blonde hair in a half-updo with a black ribbon and sporting a red sweater and plenty of bling.

In the caption of her selfie, Darcey wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you all! ❤️💋 #darceysilva #valentines #90dayfiancé #tlc #love #hof1beauty.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Over 10,000 Instagram users liked Darcey’s photo, and thousands more shared their sentiments in the comments section.

Although Darcey intended her post to be uplifting, most comments came from critics shocked by her altered appearance.

Clearly not impressed with Darcey’s photo, one of her critics urged her to delete her post.

Darcey Silva’s latest selfie sparks concern

Another Instagram user commented that Darcey is beginning to resemble Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite known for taking drastic measures to alter her appearance with plastic surgery.

Another commenter wondered if a health crisis might have been responsible for Darcey’s new face.

“What…is…happening?” they asked. “Is it a stroke? Are you smelling burnt toast?”

Others flocked to Darcey’s comments section to ask whether she was in a chemically altered state when she posted the selfie.

“Did you post this while under the influence?” asked one such commenter.

Another was certain that Darcey posted the pic while “drunk,” adding, “Face is crooked and just woah.”

Darcey’s fans and critics are concerned. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey has completely altered her face since Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Darcey’s fans and critics continue to express shock over how much she has changed since she made her 90 Day Fiance franchise debut in 2017.

Darcey and her then-fiance, Jesse Meester, appeared during Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days, and at the time, Darcey looked like a completely different person with darker hair and a much more natural appearance.

Since then, however, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, have continually visited their favorite plastic surgeons, med spas, and injectors’ offices to go under the knife and the needle for a myriad of identical procedures and surgeries.

Darcey’s husband, Georgi Rusev, even jumped on board and got Botox and filler ahead of their November 2023 nuptials.

Darcey has transformed herself from head to toe

It seems there isn’t one inch of Darcey’s body she hasn’t altered somehow, including her face, her breasts, her waistline, and most recently, her neck.

One of Darcey’s latest treatments was a Nefertiti lift, in which an injector places Botox into the vertical muscles in the neck to make them less visible and create less of a downward pull.

Last year, it seemed as though the Silva sisters were putting their cosmetic procedures on pause and aiming to achieve a more natural appearance when they had their lip filler dissolved.

But from the looks of it, Darcey is back at it, plumping her pout with filler to achieve her preferred over-the-top aesthetic.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.