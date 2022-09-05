Darcey Silva wears daisy dukes and plunging top on a yacht with sister Stacey

Darcey Silva enjoys a yacht ride in daisy dukes. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva had an eventful couple of days filled with lots of work and some playtime in between.

The twins have been prepping their clothing line House of Eleven for a collaborative launch party with Impossible Kicks after joining forces with the sneaker brand.

The event occurred in Miami over the weekend, and people came out to support the Darcey & Stacey stars. They shared pictures on social media from the launch as they posed for photos with customers who showed up to purchase items.

The Silva twins got all dressed up for the occasion in outfits from their brand, and both opted to wear skintight bodysuits. The women are known for showing off their curves in the stylish items they’ve sported in varying colors and styles.

Darcey prefers her bodysuits in black, which is exactly what she wore for the launch. The one-piece number was also designed with black leather bands around the thighs, and she accessorized it with a large belt.

Stacey opted for a pink bodysuit paired with platform sandals, and both sisters wore branded House of Eleven hats with their outfits.

However, after what seemed like a successful event, it was time for the twins to have some fun.

Darcey Silva wears daisy dukes and a skimpy top

The Darcey & Stacey stars managed to cram some fun into the busy launch weekend for their brand, including enjoying time with friends on a yacht.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Before setting sail, they enjoyed the sun, sand, and sea; later, they partied the night away.

Darcey’s friends shared photos on social media from the fun weekend where the TLC star showed off lots of skin in a skimpy outfit, including black daisy dukes and a large black belt.

She paired that with a black halter top, a plunging neckline, and a large cutout feature that showed off her stomach.

Darcey posed for a photo on the yacht with her sister Stacey and two of their friends as they cruised around Miami.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj pack on the PDA

Stacey Silva had a fun weekend with Darcey and her husband, Florian Sukaj.

The Darcey & Stacey star made it a date night with Florian as they took advantage of the romantic atmosphere once they boarded the yacht.

Stacey shared a photo on her Instagram Story locked in a sizzling kiss with Florian.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

She also posted photos from earlier in the day when they were relaxing on the beach. The image showed Stacey in her oversized sunglasses as she lounged in a beach chair wearing a halter dress– looking glam and relaxed after a successful launch party.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.