Darcey Silva undergoes new weight loss procedure

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is no stranger to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and the 48-year-old just revealed the latest thing she’s having done.

The mom of two teen girls took to her Instagram Story to let her 1.2 million followers know that she was going to have a weight loss procedure.

Speaking to her audience via a selfie video, Darcey appeared to be going makeup-free but with a heavy filter as she had her platinum blonde locks out of her face and secured by a black headband.

Darcey seems to be on a weight loss kick having been telling fans about different methods she’s been using over the last few months.

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva also recently underwent a skin sculpting treatment to “tighten” their stomach area and help them get “snatched.”

In any case, Darcey explained what she was having done while tagging the doctor who was performing the procedure.

Darcey Silva gets a weight loss procedure

In her video, Darcey began by smiling at the camera and remarking, “I’m so excited to be in New York today at Dr. Steven Batash’s office and I am ready, today’s the day for my ESG procedure. It’s Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty and it’s a weight loss procedure.”

She continued, “I’m so excited for this new journey, this new transformation. It’s going to be life-changing.”

Darcey then thanked her doctor and the office staff before stating once more how excited she was. She ended her video by saying, “To health, wealth, and happiness.”

A look at Darcey’s doctor’s Instagram page bio reveals that her doctor describes themselves as an “Endoscopic Sleeve & Revision Expert” and an “Endoscopic Weight Loss Specialist.”

Darcey & Stacey will be back for a fourth season

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey has officially been greenlit and will feature a single Darcey Silva. Darcey was previously in a tumultuous relationship with Georgi Rusev for the first three seasons of the hit spinoff.

Aside from dating, Darcey’s focus on her business and being a mom will be highlighted, as will her connection to Stacey as they seem to be starting new chapters in their lives.

Stacey is preparing to have her vow renewal with her Albanian husband Florian Sukaj in what was supposed to be a “twin wedding.”

Stacey’s situation is apparently tense with Florian since he has not gotten a job despite being able to work in America.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.