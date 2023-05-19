Darcey Silva undergoes inkless stretch mark camouflaging and scar-lightening — See the videos

Darcey Silva is on an endless mission to improve her appearance, and the 90 Day Fiance star’s latest procedures will have her looking smoother and more “snatched” than ever.

No stranger to cosmetic surgeries and procedures, Darcey is an open book when it comes to having work done.

Darcey and her identical twin sister, Stacey Silva, have undergone a myriad of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, including rhinoplasties, cheek lifts, buccal fat removal, liposuction, and breast augmentations, to name a few.

Most recently, the Silva sisters had their lip filler dissolved to look more natural.

Now, Darcey is undergoing another new procedure to reduce the appearance of cellulite and scarring.

Taking to her Instagram Story this week, Darcey shared some footage of herself having stretch mark camouflage performed on her derriere and inkless scar-lightening on her C-section scar.

Darcey visited Alicia Shapira, a Master Micropigmentologist and permanent makeup artist at New Image Beauty Bar in Coral Springs, Florida.

Alicia used the inkless stretch mark camouflage method on Darcey’s posterior region to target her desired problem area.

“We were able to treat her booty stretch marks with our inkless stretch mark camouflage procedure,” Alicia captioned a photo of herself getting to work on Darcey’s stretch marks.

Per New Image Beauty Bar’s website, the FDA-approved procedure involves directly penetrating the skin with a serum created with vitamins and organic oils. The serum improves the appearance of stretch marks by replenishing “the cellular turnover and improves the collagen and elastic fibers in the dermis of your skin.”

Alicia claims that the treatment can reduce the appearance of stretch marks by 30 to 100 percent after one session, and roughly 40 percent of her clients require a second session.

Darcey added ‘intimate lightening treatment’ to her list of cosmetic procedures

In addition to targeting her stretch marks, Darcey also underwent an “intimate lightening treatment” to improve the appearance of her C-section scar.

“We were able to help [Darcey] lighten this scar with our intimate lightening treatment!” read a caption on a photo Darcey shared to her Story. In the image, Darcey lay on a procedure table with her legs crossed and a medical bandage covering her nether regions.

Alicia shared some photos and videos to New Image Beauty Bar’s Instagram feed too. In one slide, she and Darcey posed in front of a flower wall.

Darcey was clad in a casual black crop top, camouflage-printed cargo pants, and bejeweled slides. Ever the fashionista, Darcey added a pair of oversized black shades and a crossbody bag with gold chain straps to her procedure-day look.

“Look who stopped by the pink palace…🫢💓” Alicia captioned the share. “@darceysilva from TLC’s Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Fiancé, came in to see me for an inkless stretch mark camouflage treatment + intimate lightening treatment.”

“We absolutely loved having you and we cannot wait to see you back for more treatments!🥰✨🫶🏻”

Darcey and Stacey Silva are sporting trimmer figures after endoscopic weight loss surgery

In addition to the bevy of cosmetic treatments Darcey and Stacey have had done, the sisters recently added endoscopic weight loss surgery to their list. Stacey shared some footage of herself in Dr. Batash’s office before and after the procedure.

The sisters had Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasties, or ESG procedures, minimally invasive surgeries intended to treat obesity. During the procedure, a flexible tube is used to reduce the size of the stomach, thereby causing the patient to lose weight over time.

Judging by the recent video footage of Darcey, it looks as though the ESG was a success — she’s looking, as she would say, “snatched to the gods.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.