90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva made the sidewalk her own personal runway for a night on the town.

Darcey knows how to glam it up, no matter the occasion, and her latest outing was no exception.

The TLC star strutted her stuff over the weekend, showing off her fashionable side and exuding confidence.

Darcey was clad in head-to-toe black as she sashayed across the pavement, sharing the video to her Instagram Story.

The 48-year-old opted for a black leather jacket by Balmain, with the brand’s logo printed across the back. She paired her jacket with a black crop top featuring gold button detailing down the front.

Darcey added some form-fitting black pants and strappy heels to her ensemble. To add some bling to her look, she carried a sparkly, dark green, patent leather bag and donned some diamond hoop earrings, diamond bracelets, and flashy rings.

Darcey Silva brings her fashion A-game in Balmain for a night on the town

Darcey’s makeup was ultra glam, with thick lashes, glossy pink lips, and bronzer, and she wore her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail with some face-framing curtain bangs left loose.

The reality TV star struck several poses as she worked her angles, doing a spin to show off her ensemble in its entirety. Darcey didn’t provide a location or a caption but tagged Comfort Zone Boutique Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplant Center, which is responsible for much of her cosmetic work.

Darcey isn’t shy about copping to her plastic surgeries and procedures… and there have been quite a few. Most recently, she shared the results of her Barbie touch-up surgery and weight loss transformation, which she had done while visiting Turkey with her twin sister, Stacey Silva.

Traveling across the world to undergo multiple plastic surgeries certainly isn’t cheap — so how does the Darcey & Stacey star afford to do it?

Darcey is a successful businesswoman outside of her TLC fame

In addition to filming for TLC, Darcey and her sister co-own House of Eleven, a women’s fashion and home goods line. They recently collaborated with Impossible Kicks to bring their brand back to brick-and-mortar stores, and it was a success. The Silva twins also co-own their production company, Eleventh Entertainment.

Darcey also delivers personalized videos to her fans on Cameo. A personalized video costs $49, a live video call is $225, and a business video is $249.

The Connecticut native says in her Cameo bio, “Tv personality, mom of two amazing and beautiful daughter’s Aniko and Aspen, co founder of House of Eleven and Eleventh Entertainment wIth twin sIster Stacey SIlva, actress, executive producer, and reality star from TLC’s hit show’s 90 day Fiance: Before the 90 days and Pillow Talk! ❤️”

Darcey has found much success on Cameo, where her customers are pleased with her videos. She has received nothing but rave reviews, with an average rating of 4.97 out of 5 stars.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.