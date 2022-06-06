Darcey Silva strikes a model pose in Daisy Dukes on the beach

Darcey was giving “hot girl summer vibes” on the beach in L.A. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva struck a pose on the beaches of Los Angeles, giving her fans a taste of her modeling skills.

Darcey recently showed off her photogenic side while plugging her clothing brand, House of Eleven.

Taking to the beach in L.A., Darcey took advantage of plentiful sunshine and a gorgeous beach backdrop while she gave off “hot girl summer vibes.”

Darcey shared a photo to Instagram that she captioned, “House of Eleven babe! Getting my hof11 hott girl summer vibes! Love you!” before plugging her line, “Shop Now at @houseofeleven.”

Along with her House of Eleven pitch, Darcey included her model-esque photo, in which she showed off a kerchief, tank top, and denim booty shorts.

Standing next to a palm tree, Darcey put one arm up, grasping the tree’s elongated trunk as she caressed her hair with her opposite hand. The 47-year-old Connecticut native sported a white kerchief with a black House of Eleven logo paired with a form-fitting white tank with the House of Eleven winged logo and a pair of up-to-there, distressed denim Daisy Dukes.

Darcey opted for aviator glasses with gold-colored lenses and rims, two delicate gold chains, and wrists full of bangle bracelets. Her long, wavy, blonde extensions cascaded past her waist as she gave a serious gaze towards the ocean behind her.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey receives love in the comments, including from ex-fiance Georgi Rusev

In the comments section, Darcey received an outpouring of compliments. The first to make a comment was Darcey’s ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, who left three fire emojis to show his adoration.

Darcey confirmed that L.A. is her favorite place to be when she responded to a comment that read, “Los Angeles and Darcey go so well together 🔥🙌❤” Darcey replied, “yess! My favorite place! ❤”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“That darcey summer glow!!!!” read another comment from one of Darcey’s 1.2 million Instagram followers.

House of Eleven is co-owned by Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva. It was named in honor of their late brother, Michael Silva, who passed away at the age of 24 from a rare type of cancer known as Ewing sarcoma. The reason the number 11 is significant is that Michael died on July 11 and his birthday was May 11; hence, House of Eleven.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.