Darcey Silva speaks out, begs critics to ‘leave her alone’ amid online bullying: ‘I’ll rise above’

Darcey Silva clapped back at her haters in a rare response to the criticism she receives online.

Darcey has become a target for internet tyrants who take aim at her ever-evolving appearance.

The TLC star has transformed her face and looks like a completely different person than she did when we first met her during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While Darcey is pleased with the results of the multitude of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures she’s undergone, many think she’s taken her efforts too far.

Darcey has traveled around the globe in her appearance-changing efforts, getting nipped and tucked more times than we can count.

Due to her drastically altered features, it’s not uncommon for Darcey’s Instagram posts to be filled with condemnation in the comments section.

Darcey Silva asks her critics to stop ‘bullying’ her, then changes her tune

Usually, the 49-year-old House of Eleven co-founder ignores the negative chatter online, but this week, she took a stance against it.

Darcey changed her caption shortly after urging her haters to “leave her alone.” Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey posted one of her signature up-close selfies on Instagram, posing in a white blazer and plenty of sparkly jewelry as she stared at the camera.

In the caption, Darcey sent a message to her haters.

“The world won’t take me down,” she began her caption. “I’ll rise above. I’m not here to be chastised.”

Darcey added several hashtags, including #leavemealone, #stop, and #bullied.

Soon after posting the selfie, however, Darcey had a change of heart and altered her caption.

She used one of her go-to lines this time: “Keeping my eyes on the prize! ❤️.”

Before Darcey changed her caption, many fans of hers and critics headed to the comments section to offer unsolicited feedback.

Darcey came under heavy scrutiny for asking bullies to ‘leave her alone’

“True, its not the world who takes you down… you do it yourself,” wrote one of Darcey’s disparagers.

“No but plastic surgery has .. Overdone now …” added @kyliebeale6206.

90 Day Fiance fans dish it out. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another suggested, “Maybe stay off of social media.”

“On another note. If someone really wants to be left alone they stop making posts like this,” proposed another one of Darcey’s followers.

They echoed another’s sentiment in the remainder of their comment, adding, “Maybe take a break and focus on other things for a bit.”

Seemingly undeterred, Darcey was right back at it the next day, uploading another close-up selfie on Instagram.

This time, Darcey wore a wide-brimmed hat and a leather jacket, and in the caption, she wrote another one of her preferred lines: “Sending love to you all! ❤️ #love.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.