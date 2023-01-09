Darcey Silva debuts large lips and ice-blonde hair. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

It’s a new year, but not much has changed regarding Darcey Silva getting hate on her social media posts.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently shared a video showcasing her sexy bodysuit with big hair and even bigger lips, and critics had a lot to say about it.

Darcey was using a filter as she recorded a video of her ice-blonde hair worn high in voluminous waves that flowed down her shoulders.

She had a doll-like appearance with blue eyes, extra-smooth skin, pink cheeks, and pouty pink lips.

The TLC personality also used a filter in the clip as it glitched throughout different parts of the video. Overall, Darcey’s dramatic look was not well received by her Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ur face is messed up now, just stop!” said one critic.

“You can tell she’s using that ridiculous filter. The lips start glitching in the video,” noted someone else.

One person wrote, “Everything on them is fake from teeth to A** nothing is real … they should of left the surgery alone ..NOT PRETTY.”

“Darcy. Aren’t your surgical filters enough? Do you also have to add Instagram filters?”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva looked snatched in a tight catsuit

Darcey felt very confident wearing her skintight black catsuit in the video posted on her Instagram page.

As she skimmed the camera on her body– her tiny waist looked snatched after a recent cosmetic procedure.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The bodysuit featured a zippered front and a high neck, and it fitted Darcey like a glove. The Darcey & Stacey star also debuted ice-blonde hair in a lighter shade than usual, and she got some heat for that too.

One person told Darcey that the person who does her extensions “needs to be fired” for her “ratty looking hair.”

Someone else bluntly noted that Darcey’s hair makes her look “like an old lady.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

However, as usual, the reality TV personality is not paying much attention to the haters, despite the slew of criticism on her post.

Despite the naysayers, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey recently snagged the crown for Reality TV Royalty at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards, so they have their share of supporters.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes House of Eleven

The Darcey & Stacey star is a successful entrepreneur with her brand House of Eleven, and she does a lot of promotion on social media.

A few weeks ago, Darcey and her sister Stacey shared a promotional video on Instagram with an exciting giveaway for shoppers.

The twins showed off their H of 11 lipglosses, with Stacey wearing a shimmery gold shade while Darcey opted for a shiny red shade.

The good news is that you’re eligible for one of these lip glosses with any purchase over $50 on the House of Eleven website.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.