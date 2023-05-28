Darcey Silva shows off weight loss in see-through skirt at Miami launch party

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva looked amazing while enjoying a night out in Miami.

The 48-year-old TLC star showed off the results of her recent weight loss transformation in a form-fitting and skin-baring ensemble.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, underwent endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESG), a procedure to reduce the size of the stomach, resulting in weight loss.

Clearly, Darcey’s procedure was successful because she looked as snatched as ever in her most recent photos.

It seems that Darcey enjoyed some last-minute fun in The Magic City before she jet-sets off to Dubai.

The blonde beauty uploaded some snaps to her Instagram Story ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, looking trim and toned.

Darcey Silva looks trim and toned in a belly-baring outfit for a Miami launch party

Darcey attended a launch party hosted by On The House in Miami, Florida, and shared some photos from a friend’s Instagram Story.

The ladies posed on the red carpet for the photographs, looking glam and gorgeous.

Darcey looked fabulous for a night in Miami. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey brought her fashion A-game in an all-black ensemble. The Darcey & Stacey star opted for a long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and a shimmery see-through skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The House of Eleven co-founder’s top accentuated her sculpted six-pack abs, and the slit on the skirt showed off her toned legs.

Darcey wore a pair of black panties under her skirt for extra coverage and added a pair of patent leather ankle booties and a gold chain belt.

She accessorized her look with a chunky Chanel cuff bracelet, a sequined handbag with chain straps, and oversized diamond hoop earrings. Darcey wore her platinum blonde locks in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs and added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Since her clothing and home goods brand, House of Eleven, has expanded, Darcey has been splitting her time between her home state of Connecticut and Florida, where she recently purchased a second home.

Darcey is booked and busy with multiple business endeavors

Business is booming for Darcey between House of Eleven, the brands she plugs on social media, her subscription-based online adult content, and the personalized videos she records on Cameo.

In her Cameo bio, Darcey writes, “Tv personality, mom of two amazIng and beautIful daughter’s AnIko and Aspen, co founder of House of Eleven and Eleventh EntertaInment wIth twIn sIster Stacey SIlva, actress, executIve producer and reality star from TLC’s hit show’s 90 day FIance: before the 90 days and Pillow Talk! ❤️”

Darcey charges $49 for a personalized video, $225 for a live video call, or $4 for a message on the platform. And her customers are more than satisfied — she has received over 1,000 reviews and boasts an average rating of 4.97 out of 5 stars.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.