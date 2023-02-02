90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, whom she loves to show off and talk up.

Aniko and Aspen have been featured in all the 90 Day Fiance shows and spinoffs their mom has been a part of since 2017, when Darcey was on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, so viewers are familiar with the two girls.

That said, Darcey used her Instagram, where she has 1.2 million followers, to shout out 18-year-old Aniko and her DJing skills.

In the clip, Aniko appeared in braided ponytail pigtails and a white bikini top with big headphones around her neck as she stood mixing the DJ equipment in front of her.

Aniko did her own remix of Feel So Close by Calvin Harris and appeared to really be feeling herself and the work she was doing because she paused her mixing and looked happy with herself in the middle of the Story. She also clapped for herself and was all smiles as the song ended.

Darcey wrote a caption over the Story, exclaiming, “DJ ANI @anibollok. I love you! [Heart emoji.]” Darcey also had emojis for TLC and Darcey & Stacey over the video.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok have gotten a lot of air time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

90 Day Fiance viewers have grown used to seeing Aniko and Aspen be a part of their mom’s storylines.

It started when Darcey introduced her Dutch ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester to them over the phone. Aniko and Aspen met Jesse later on when Jesse came to their native Connecticut. However, the two young girls were not impressed with Jesse’s behavior or Darcey’s relationship with him.

The girls also gave Darcey advice on her relationship with Tom Brooks, which also ended in drama and disaster.

Aniko and Aspen started getting their own storylines and interviews on Darcey & Stacey where they shared their opinions on their mom and her dating life. Aniko also got her own narrative about her pageantry foray on Season 2.

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Aniko and Aspen interact with Darcey’s ex-fiance/boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, and he made them a part of his second proposal to Darcey.

Aniko and Aspen are happy their mom is dating age appropriate

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey is already two episodes in, and viewers heard from Aniko and Aspen during the last episode.

Darcey moved to Miami, and the girls were visiting her there. Each of them said they loved Miami a lot.

Aniko and Aspen also helped their mom get ready for her date and expressed excitement when Darcey revealed that her date was the same age as her. Darcey is notorious for having an affinity toward younger men.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.