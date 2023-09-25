Darcey Silva shows off ‘fit and slim’ physique following ‘best procedure ever’

Darcey Silva has been sporting a thinner-than-ever frame ever since she underwent several weight-loss procedures, and she’s been showing the results off every chance she gets.

The TLC star recently highlighted her slender body in a series of Instagram Story videos as she modeled some see-through, form-fitting attire that accentuated her curves and her snatched waistline.

During a try-on session at Jessica Bara in Miami Beach, Florida, Darcey filmed herself while slinking around in front of the camera to show off a tasseled minidress.

Darcey worked her angles for the camera in her sheer ensemble as she offered her Instagram followers a discount code to shop at the “Best showroom” in the area.

In a second video, recorded from her condo, Darcey sported a black-and-nude swimsuit, which drew attention to her skinny figure, and in the caption, she paid homage to the surgeon responsible for her weight loss.

“Feeling fit and slim!” Darcey wrote. “Love my esg Best procedure ever! Thank you @stevenbatashmd.”

Dr. Batash is the plastic surgeon who performed Darcey’s ESG (endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty), also known as a “suture sculpt.” The procedure is considered non-invasive and non-surgical and allows patients to lose up to 27 percent of their total body weight.

The recovery is quick, too, with only one to three days required, is performed as an outpatient procedure, leaving no incision scars, and is reversible.

Although Darcey has been accused of using the wildly popular drug Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds, she’s remained tight-lipped about using it. She has, however, promoted Elite Health Center in New Jersey, which states on its website that it uses Ozempic to help patients lose weight.

Darcey Silva’s ongoing weight-loss efforts

Not only did Darcey undergo an ESG, but the House of Eleven co-founder recently got fat-dissolving injections to target her “problem areas,” namely her “love handles.”

In the past, Darcey has advertised BoomBod drink shots and Flat Tummy Co. apple cider vinegar gummies as a way to help her slim down and feel her best.

So, why all of the weight-loss procedures? We all know that Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are all about nips and tucks to look — as they would say — snatched to the gods.



And with rumors flying that Darcey is getting married soon, it would make sense that she’s on a mission to look as trim as possible.

Is Darcey slimming down before she walks down the aisle?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey and her on-and-off fiance, Georgi Rusev, ignited gossip that they’re getting hitched.

Georgi initiated the online chatter when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram, clad in a tuxedo, looking dapper and teasing, “It’s finally happening!”

Darcey added fuel to the fire that she’ll soon become Mrs. Rusev when she shared Georgi’s pic to her Instagram Story and captioned it with the same message.

While we can’t confirm that Darcey and Georgi will be walking down the aisle and becoming husband and wife, they did seemingly confirm that they’ve reconciled their relationship.

The duo posed for a date-night snap earlier this month, cozying up to each other while out to dinner. Darcey and Georgi were all smiles in the cute photo, which Georgi uploaded to Instagram with the caption, “D&G like Dolce & Gabbana….❤️”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.