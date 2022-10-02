Darcey Silva shows legs in Daisy Dukes at the salon

Darcey Silva wears Daisy Dukes for a day at the salon. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is all about self-care and she recently spent the day at a fancy salon getting her hair done.

The 90 Day Fiance star was casually dressed in Daisy Dukes and designer sandals as she showed off her legs during the day out.

Darcey posted photos on social media while having her locks touched up by celebrity hairstylist Danny Jelaca in Miami. Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva have been spending a lot of time in the city after voicing that they wanted to move there some time ago.

The twins’ recent posts have been from Miami but it’s unclear if they’ve officially made the big move from their home in Middletown, Connecticut.

Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj was initially hesitant and expressed that the location was too expensive. However, the women felt there would be more business opportunities in Magic City and it seems they were right.

The twins recently held a launch party for their company House of Eleven in Miami to celebrate a collaboration with Impossible Kicks. They’ve also been taking advantage of the fancy restaurants, spas, and salons in Miami.

Darcey Silva snapped photos while getting her hair done and she later shared the final results after the celebrity stylist worked on her locks.

The first photo showed her sitting in the salon chair clad in a protective cape, minus her long extensions as two stylists stood behind her while working on her hair. Darcey kept her makeup glam at the salon in her long dramatic lashes, nude-colored lipstick, and overlined lips.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed another photo after her hair was all done and she sported long blonde extensions styled in long voluminous waves that framed her face.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey was dressed down for the occasion but she was still quite stylish in her sleeveless, nude bodysuit paired with short Daisy Dukes and platform Gucci sandals. One of the stylists that worked on Darcey’s locks snapped a photo with the TLC personality and posted it on her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @sabella.stylist/Instagram

Darcey Silva enjoys a spa day in Miami

The salon wasn’t the only self-care moment that Darcey enjoyed over the weekend, she also spent some time perfecting her skin.

The 90 Day Fiance star paid a visit to a medical spa in Miami, Florida for the latest cosmetic enhancement.

Darcey shared a post on her Instagram Story as she relaxed on the massage bed while a celebrity doctor, Dr. Ron, worked his magic on her face.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“The one and only Dr. Ron! celebrity doctor! ❤️,” wrote the fashion designer on her post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.