Darcey Silva shouts out medspa while wearing plunging swimsuit

Darcey Silva in a plunging black swimsuit, promotes a medspa. Pic credit: TLC

It is no secret that 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva loves to get cosmetic surgeries and procedures. So it should come as no surprise that Darcey recently shouted out a medspa she gets work done at.

Darcey shared a video in her usual heavily filtered style to promote her favorite medspa and also let them know that she and her twin sister Stacey Silva love them.

Darcey and Stacey always strive to look the same, so they consistently get the same work done to their bodies and faces.

The 47-year-old moms have been spending a lot of time in Miami, where this particular medspa has a location.

In the Instagram post, Darcey made she shared a selfie video in a plunging black swimsuit and captured herself from different angles.

Over the video, she wrote, “Best celebrity beauty guru to the stars! Love you!” She echoed the same sentiment in her caption and tagged @mcr_aesthetics along with her sister Stacey’s Instagram handle.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Where does Darcey Silva live?

90 Day Fiance fans have become familiar with the fact that Darcey and Stacey are from a suburb in Connecticut. They have admittedly spent most of their lives living in their father’s house together when they have not been married or in a relationship.

On Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, it was revealed that the Silva twins’ father, Mike bought a bigger house that the women intended on keeping a place in.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Besides Connecticut, the women have talked about their love of LA on Darcey & Stacey and even planned on moving there before the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, on Season 3, the Silva twins spent a lot of time in Miami, and Stacey shared her immense desire to move there, which would mean Darcey would most likely have a place there too.

These days, Darcey and Stacey geotag most of their posts at different locations in Miami, and Miami fashion has been a big part of their brand, House of 11.

Darcey Silva’s ex Jesse Meester is back on the market

A few days ago, 90 Day alum Jeniffer Tarazona announced her split from Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend from Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days, Jesse Meester.

Jeniffer revealed the split via her Instagram Story, and Jesse seemingly responded with a cryptic tweet.

In any case, Jesse has tended to appear in anything related to Darcey across the 90 Day franchise, most recently dropping his opinions at the Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey Tell All.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.