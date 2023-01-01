Darcey Silva shimmers in crop top and leather skirt for NYE event with sister Stacey

Darcey Silva shimmers in a crop top for NYE. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey shimmered their way into the new year in glitzy outfits as they partied the night away on New Year’s Eve.

In snaps posted online, the twins went for different looks as Darcey showcased her tiny waist in a glittery crop top and a miniskirt while Stacey opted for a glamorous gown.

The Darcey & Stacey stars were equally gorgeous, however, as they posed with a friend at the lavish event with matching hairstyles.

Darcey opted for a young and sexy ensemble in a silver crop top covered in crystals. The skimpy top had tiny straps in a criss-cross style running from the center of the blouse to the back.

She paired it with a black pleated leather miniskirt with a high waist. Darcey glittered from head to toe as she donned large diamond hoops and stacks of silver bracelets.

Furthermore, she paired the shimmery top with a matching clutch and silver platforms.

Her makeup included dramatic lashes, bronzy cheeks, and a deep shade of gold lipstick. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a high ponytail with large side bangs

Stacey Silva dons a glitzy gown for NYE party with Darcey Silva

Stacey chose a dramatic ankle-length dress for the occasion, and it was silver to match her sister’s attire.

Her dress was strapless with a plunging neckline and tiers of fringe starting at the top and flowing down to the hem.

She added extra high silver heels and accessorized the outfit with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet while holding a small silver bag in one hand.

Stacey styled her hair with a side bag and an extra-long ponytail that fell to her waist.

She added a pop of color to the glitzy ensemble with a matte red lip and long dark lashes.

Stacey smiled for the camera, with Darcey matching her smile on the other end, while their friend took the center spot looking dapper in a black and white suit.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey Silva endorses Dr. Batash and his skincare products

The Darcey & Stacey star opted to showcase her small waist in her skimpy NYE outfit after another procedure done only weeks ago.

Darcey had her waist snatched, and she posted a video during a visit to her doctor Steven Batash who she raved about in the post.

A few weeks ago, Darcey was feeling snatched and slim as she showed off the results of her Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) procedure–a minimally invasive weight loss surgery.

She also shared clips in the Instagram video of skincare products–Revision Skincare–gifted to her by the team at Batash Medical. The line of products is designed to help tone, firm, and contour the body, helping to enhance the results of Darcey’s latest surgery done by Dr. Batash.

She also posted a message along with the video writing, “Thank you for everything @stevenbatashmd Stacey and I are so grateful for you and your whole team! Excited for this new transformation! You’re the best in the biz!”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.