Darcey Silva shares results of Barbie touch-up and weight loss transformation

TLC star Darcey Silva is feeling snatched after undergoing her latest round of cosmetic procedures.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, recently visited Comfort Zone Surgery in Turkey.

The sisters had some plastic surgery done while enjoying the upscale accommodations at the Ramada Resort in Bodrum.

Over the weekend, Darcey shared the results of her work, which included a Barbie touch-up and a weight loss procedure.

Darcey looked slim and confident as she shared a video of herself strutting around in a skintight Christian Dior bodysuit and white Chanel slides.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video was appropriately set to Rita Ora’s song New Look and appeared filmed inside a restaurant.

In another slide, Darcey filmed herself from the neck down, showing off her toned waistline. Darcey’s trim midsection took center stage by sporting a black sports bra and Nike leggings.

TLC star Darcey Silva is feeling ‘healthy and fit’ following her latest weight loss procedure and rhinoplasty

Darcey added a caption thanking endoscopic weight loss specialist Dr. Steven Batash, including his Instagram handle at the bottom of the image.

“Thank you Dr. Batash for this amazing weight loss transformation!” Darcey wrote. “Feeling so healthy & fit!”

Darcey then shared a couple of “after” photos of her Barbie touch-up. Darcey’s nose was still bandaged in the shots, indicating that she likely just underwent rhinoplasty or a revision. She added a pink, sparkly Barbie gif and captioned one of the snaps, “Touch ups.”

Darcey is happy with her results, as shared in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey is a big fan of Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul and Dr. Batash, who has offices in New York and Miami. She isn’t shy about sharing the plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures she’s had done over the years.

She and Stacey’s first trip to Turkey to have work done was documented on their TLC reality TV show, Darcey & Stacey. Darcey and Stacey had prior Barbie touch-up surgeries in 2021, which included a revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

Here’s how Darcey affords a multitude of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures

Having multiple surgeries and procedures and staying in high-end resorts certainly isn’t cheap — so how does Darcey fund her penchant for plastic surgery?

Darcey has been a part of the 90 Day Franchise since 2017. She first appeared during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, then ventured into a few other spinoffs before snagging her own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

In addition to filming for TLC, Darcey also co-owns her clothing and home goods boutique, House of Eleven, with Stacey. Their brand sells a variety of women’s clothing as well as jewelry and fragrances and has been worn by famous faces such as Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato, and Nicki Minaj.

Recently, Darcey announced a partnership with jewelry designer Effy Jewelry. Darcey shared some of her pieces in her Instagram Story, teasing, “Diamonds are a girls best friend! Here’s my Darcey collection from Only the best in the world! More to Come!”

Darcey has amassed a net worth of $2 million, thanks to her time on TLC and her knack for all things fashion and beauty.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.