Darcey Silva shares before and after of her lip injections

Darcey Silva shared a part of her cosmetic upkeep with 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans as she shared a before and after of her lip injections.

The 47-year-old underwent a ton of plastic surgeries with her twin sister Stacey during Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, and despite saying that they were finished having work done for a while, this is the second procedure she’s had in two weeks.

Darcey first made a video before her appointment at the lip clinic and followed that up with a picture showing off the after. Both posts have heavy filters over them, as Darcey is widely known to do on everything she puts out on social media.

However, the before and after images of her lips did at least have the same filter.

Stacey participated in the same procedure as well.

Darcey Silva’s before and after lip injections were shared with 90 Day Fiance fans

Darcey first shared a filtered video with 90 Day fans where she was standing in front of a before and after picture of someone else’s lips at the lip injection clinic.

Darcey introduced, “Stacey and I are here at Get It Plumped and we are getting snatched to the Gods. We’re so excited, this is the before, wait till you see the after.”

Darcey then showed off the results of her enhanced lips a few story posts later and added “Love my snatched look!”

Darcey Silva had cosmetic tattooing done this month

A few days into February, Darcey showed off the results of lip blushing and eyebrow microblading she had done, both of which are considered cosmetic tattooing.

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins went to a plastic surgery clinic in Turkey and viewers saw them get 360 lipo, lip lifts, breast augmentations, and Barbie noses.

The clinic also shared on their Instagram that the women also had cheek lifts and fox eyes done. Darcey and Stacey also had their teeth shaved down and veneers put in at a different clinic in Turkey on the same trip.

Darcey & Stacey viewers got to see the twins’ family’s reactions to their plastic surgeries at the beginning of Season 3 of the spinoff, and no one had a positive reaction.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.