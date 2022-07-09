Darcey Silva rocks Gucci paperboy hat and very small top, calls herself ‘Sexy Darcey’

Darcey Silva touted herself as “Sexy Darcey” to 90 Day Fiance fans, wearing a Gucci hat and a tiny top. Pic credit: TLC

In true Darcey Silva fashion, the 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star made one of her notorious selfie videos that had a heavy filter over it while she rocked a Gucci hat.

Darcey originally posted the video to her Instagram Stories and appeared to like it so much that she shared a slightly different version on her page.

In the version she shared on her page, she referred to herself as “Sexy Darcey.”

The 48-year-old mother of two has never shied away from showing off her body and affinity for name-brand fashion, as was the case in these posts.

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Darcey when she appeared on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days, where her dramatic personality and troubled relationships earned her fame.

She and her twin sister Stacey Silva were so popular that they were given their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which has three complete seasons already.

Darcey Silva looked fly in a Gucci hat and a tiny top

Darcey shared a short selfie video to her Instagram story where she was flaunting a paperboy Gucci hat.

The video had an obvious filter over it as Darcey tried to work her angles for the camera.

Darcey’s top was tiny, and she appeared to be bursting out of it.

Darcey took a shameless selfie video. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey then shared a different version of the same-looking video to her private Instagram page, where the Gucci label was only entirely visible towards the end.

In the caption, Darcey teased, “Sexy Darcey in the mix!”

Darcey shared a similar video to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

There are several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs with standout cast members

Darcey & Stacey is not the only 90 Day spinoff focusing on past cast members that has taken off in popularity.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, along with both sides of their families, have been the focus of The Family Chantel, which is currently airing its fourth season.

The newest spinoffs to highlight memorable 90 Day alumni would be Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days and David & Annie: After the 90 Days. Each episode is only thirty minutes long, but viewers have liked the shows enough to merit renewals of both.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.