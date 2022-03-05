Darcey Silva reveals what she’ll do with Georgi’s engagement ring, whether he returned the down payment

Darcey Silva has plans for the engagement ring Georgi Rusev gave her during their second engagement. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva revealed what she plans to do with the engagement ring Georgi Rusev gave her during his second proposal.

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Darcey and Georgi’s tumultuous relationship continue to play out during Season 3.

During a trip to Florida, Georgi surprised Darcey and her daughters Aniko and Aspen when he got down on one knee on the beach and asked her to marry him.

Despite their troubled relationship, Darcey accepted after thinking about it for a few seconds. Given Georgi’s history of hiding cash and being out of work, many questioned how he could afford such a nice ring for Darcey.

During part one of the Tell All, Darcey revealed what many Darcey & Stacey viewers expected during a moment of truth, and at the urging of her daughter who told her to “Be honest,” when she told host Shaun Robinson that she, in fact, paid for the ring herself.

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva reveals what she did with Georgi Rusev’s engagement ring

In a recent interview, Darcey revealed what she plans to do with the sparkler after the news that she and Georgi have split.

Darcey talked with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi about her breakup.

“I think a lot of people maybe want to know, uh, what did you do with the ring?” Christina asked Darcey.

“I still have it,” Darcey shared. “Since I kinda paid for it, I still have it. Um, I might trade it in for a nice diamond watch.”

What about the $10,000 down payment Darcey loaned Georgi?

Christina was also curious about the money that Darcey loaned Georgi to put a down payment on the ring, which she said during the Tell All was a whopping $10,000.

“Did he ever give you the money back for the down payment?” she asked Darcey.

The 47-year-old House of Eleven co-founder responded, “I never asked.”

Darcey told Christina that it wasn’t a red flag because she and Georgi had previously discussed getting re-engaged, and they have their own “diamond guy” in New York with whom they work.

“Just went out one day, kind of spur of the moment, just like how I buy the rest of my rings and, ‘Oh, this would be nice if we were ever to get re-engaged,’ and we had talked about it before.”

“I remember putting the money down on it and you know, it’s just like, whenever I get the money, you know, with the job, I’ll pay on it. I just never knew when he was gonna pop the question so it is what it is, guys,” Darcey said. “I love my diamonds. It’s a Darcey ring for sure, but you know, maybe it’s meant for someone else.”

Part two of the Darcey & Stacey Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.