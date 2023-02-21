Darcey Silva proves ‘Life is better in pink’ to promote House of Eleven

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Darcey Silva was pretty in pink to promote her brand.

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are the founders and co-owners of their company, House of Eleven.

The brand features a wide variety of women’s fashion items, accessories, and home goods.

The Silva twins often model their own line of clothing, and such was the case for Darcey in a recent House of Eleven Instagram post.

To kick off the week, House of Eleven shared a post with Darcey serving up one of her favorite sets from her collection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey posed against an all-white backdrop, donning a hot pink top and matching bottoms, paired with white glittery heels.

The 48-year-old Connecticut native wore her platinum blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style with a top knot and center-parted, face-framing bangs. Darcey accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and some matching bracelets and sported a sunkissed glow and a beautiful berry lip color on her plump pout.

“Life is better in pink 💗,” read the accompanying caption.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Darcey’s Silva’s head-to-toe pink House of Eleven ensemble

Fans of House of Eleven and Darcey took to the comments to gush over her casual yet chic look.

“Look at the shoes too! Love this look!” raved one, while another wrote, “This outfit slayss 🔥❤😍.”

House of Eleven fans comment on Darcey’s attire. Pic credit: @houseofeleven/Instagram

Darcey’s ensemble consisted of her Pink Satin Bow Top & Leggings from the collection. The satin tie cami top is available in sizes S through XXXL and retails for $55. The top features a shiny, satin polyester material for a curve-hugging fit, spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and an oversized bow that ties in the center.

The matching side mesh joggers come with a $75 price tag, are available in the same sizes, and are also made out of satin polyester fabric. Both pieces are made, cut, and sewn in Los Angeles, California.

House of Eleven was named in honor of Darcey and Stacey Silva’s late brother, Michael Silva

House of Eleven was founded October 2010. The company initially began as a fashion-only brand, further expanding into beauty items, shoes, and home goods. It’s been worn by famous faces such as Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Alba, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Named for Darcey and Stacey’s late brother, Michael Silva, House of Eleven represents the significance of the number 11. Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and he passed away on July 11, 1998. The twins named their brand as a tribute to Michael’s life, whom they considered their “protector.”

House of Eleven has introduced some new products recently, including luxury, hand-poured soy soap, the twins’ signature Darcey & Stacey body mist perfume, monogrammed silk bandanas, and a wide array of cozy loungewear, many including their trademark wing design.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.