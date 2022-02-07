Darcey Silva looks stunning in throwback photo from her wedding to now ex-husband

Photos from Darcey Silva’s wedding to her now ex-husband have surfaced and show a totally different-looking Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers got a glimpse into what Darcey looked like on her wedding day when she married her ex-husband, as images were recently shared on social media.

The way Darcey looked in the images was drastically different than what 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans are used to seeing.

Whether it was the era the photos were taken in or the lack of heavy plastic surgery that Darcey had, she looked totally different and stunning nonetheless.

Darcey Silva’s pictures from her wedding day to now ex-husband show how pretty Darcey looked

In the first photo that was shown during the episode and captured and reshared by a 90 Day fan on Instagram, Darcey was being walked down the aisle wearing a full-length white dress with a veil and she had a smile on her face.

The second picture in the post showed Darcey’s actual face more clearly as she posed in front of a piano with chest-length brown hair.

Darcey’s looks and style in the photos are a far cry from what 90 Day fans are used to seeing her look like. She looked more like her natural self than viewers have seen in other throwback pictures of her.

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey explained that she was married to her ex-husband for eight years and that he was the father of her two daughters Aniko and Aspen.

Many Darcey & Stacey viewers think the Silva twins have taken their plastic surgery too far

Catching a look into what Darcey used to look like brings up the point that time has not been the only thing that’s contributed to her totally different look.

Darcey, and her sister Stacey who undergoes the same procedures as Darcey, have transformed their features through Botox and surgeries and aren’t afraid to own it but many fans and critics think the twins have had too much work done.

Their storyline in Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey was largely about their plastic surgery journey in Turkey where they had breast augmentations, lip lifts, Barbie noses, cheek lifts, fox eyes, 360 lipo, and veneers.

Despite saying that they were going to take a break from procedures, Darcey posted a photo of recent cosmetic tattooing she and Stacey had done to her lips and eyebrows.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.