TLC star Darcey Silva looked amazing in head-to-toe black for a recent interview atop a Miami skyscraper.

Darcey is living her best life these days, splitting her time between Connecticut and Florida, where she recently purchased a second home.

While recently in Miami on business, Darcey got into full glam for an interview with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Melicia Johnson.

One of Entertainment Tonight’s supervising producers shared some photos and videos from the interview on Instagram, capturing Darcey looking – as she would say – snatched to the gods.

Darcey, 48, donned a pair of black legging boots with a flared block heel in a shiny spandex material. She added a black zip-up top with sheer geometric detailing on the sleeves for an edgy flair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey pulled her look together with a black belt featuring a gold buckle, a diamond cross necklace, and some diamond hoop earrings. The reality TV star wore her long, platinum locks down, flowing past her waist and parted on the side.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is stunning in black spandex

Joined by her twin sister, Stacey Silva, Darcey was videoed on a terrace in the Brickell neighborhood, overlooking the Miami skyline, 50 stories high.

For her part, Stacey was clad in a flowy pantsuit with a bohemian pattern and a wrap waist. She accessorized her look with a white handbag, black platform heels, and some gold hoop earrings, also wearing her long, blonde hair down in a center part.

Darcey and Stacey busted a few moves alongside Melicia from inside what appeared to be Stacey’s Miami apartment. In another shot, Darcey struck a pose outside near her condo’s rooftop pool, joined by Melicia and Stacey.

The twins posed for a photo in the hallway of their apartment building for a group shot alongside some of Entertainment Tonight’s staff for one last snap from the day.

The Silva twins expand their House of Eleven brand

With Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey currently underway, viewers are watching the sisters take on Miami as they grow their business, House of Eleven.

As the ladies explained during Episode 2, House of Eleven is named after their late brother, Michael Silva. Michael passed away from a rare form of cancer known as Ewing sarcoma.

They came up with the name House of Eleven because of the significance the number 11 holds for them. Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and he passed away on July 11, 1998.

Darcey and Stacey’s brand has expanded from jewelry, accessories, fragrances, and beauty products to their recent home goods line. Their new collection features candles and satin sleep kits, including pillowcases, scrunchies, and eye masks.

With her own 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, a flourishing brand, and homes in two states, it’s safe to say that Darcey is living her best life. In the words of Darcey herself, she’s keeping her eyes on the prize.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.