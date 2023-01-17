Darcey Silva is ‘the healthiest I’ve ever felt’ in full glam in black bodysuit

Darcey Silva looked fly she stunted with a glam look. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has been open about being on a weight loss journey, and now, it looks like she’s achieved what she wanted.

Darcey used her Instagram Story to share a video strutting her stuff with her 1.2 million followers.

In the video, Darcey was totally glam and looking “snatched” as she walked down what appeared to be a hallway to the song Unstoppable by Sia.

Darcey had her bleach blonde hair teased up with extreme volume on one side as her locks cascaded down the right side of her body down to her stomach. Her makeup was totally contoured, and she rocked big eyelashes with dark eyeliner around her whole eye.

Her outfit was totally flattering as she wore an all-black jumpsuit with hand cutouts and a high neck. She paired it with silver dangly earrings, rings, a long manicure, a huge Gucci belt, and a bag with a gold chain that was slung across her body.

In the caption, Darcey thanked her weight loss doctor and added that she was “the best and healthiest I’ve ever felt.”

Darcey Silva’s plastic surgery

Darcey has achieved her enviable figure not only with the help of her new weight loss doctor, who specializes in Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty, which Darcey got but also through plastic surgery.

On Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey flew to Turkey to have a plastic surgery overhaul that was all caught on camera.

They first got their teeth filed down to points and got veneers put on over them.

Next, they flew to a different part of Turkey to get Barbie makeovers, including Barbie noses, cheek lifts, fox eyes, lip lifts, breast augmentations, and 360 lipo.

Outside of that plastic surgery, the Silva twins are big on maintenance procedures, including fox eye touch-ups, lip blushing, microblading, skin sculpting, and Botox, to name a few.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres soon

Darcey & Stacey fans are less than a week away from the premiere of Season 4.

Viewers can expect to see a single Darcey taking on the Miami dating scene while trying to balance her business and mom lives.

Stacey will be planning her vow renewals to her husband, Florian Sukaj, in what was supposed to be a twin wedding with Darcey that fell through.

Darcey’s ex-boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev will make an appearance this season, and it seems like it will cause a serious rift in Darcey and Stacey’s twin bond.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.