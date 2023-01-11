Darcey Silva is ready to hit the dating scene as Darcey & Stacey returns for a new season

Darcey Silva’s dating life will be a focus on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

News that the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey was renewed for a fourth season broke in November 2022, and last week, the official trailer dropped.

Now, TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram pages just released another new preview of the season, this time focusing on Darcey Silva’s quest for love as a newly single woman in Miami.

Darcey had an on-and-off-again relationship with her boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev during Seasons 1-3 of the spinoff, but Darcey announced that they officially split for good while the Season 3 Tell All was airing.

The trailer shows Darcey on dates with three different men and even shows Darcey smooching one of them while he picks her up with her legs wrapped around him.

Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, are shown asking Darcey about the age of her date, to which Darcey responds that he is the exact same age as her, 48. Darcey has famously been attracted to younger men in the past.

The sneak peek into Darcey’s love life was accompanied by a caption from TLC and the 90 Day network that read, “Love is in the air! 💕,” before hyping, “We’re less than 2 weeks away from an all new season of #DarceyAndStacey.”

The trailer also focuses on Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva saying that this was going to be their “biggest year yet,” and also shows the women paragliding.

Georgi Rusev will make a surprise appearance on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Georgi epically had issues over trust, respect, and communication that led to countless fights between the two and several meltdowns from Darcey.

The longer trailer for Season 4 released last week showed Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj, who considers Georgi to be his best friend, picking Georgi up from the airport in Miami.

It appears as though Georgi’s appearance will take Darcey by surprise when she is out with Stacey and Florian and she will have a fit over his presence.

It’s unclear at this point whether Stacey’s involvement, if any, with Georgi being in front of Darcey has anything to do with their big twin fight that Stacey said was the worst fight she and Darcey ever had.

Will Jesse Meester also make an appearance on Darcey & Stacey this season?

Darcey was originally on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days with her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester.

The pair’s disastrous relationship played out in Season 2 as well before their much-needed breakup.

Since then, Jesse has managed to insert himself into screen time as it relates to Darcey. He made an appearance on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey when Georgi talked to him through video, he was on Darcey’s segment of 90 Day Bares All, and he was also showcased at the Season 3 Tell All.

Jesse was not shown in any capacity in the trailer but there is always a chance he will pop up.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.