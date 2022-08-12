Darcey Silva is pretty in pink crop top and skintight leggings

Darcey Silva models a pink outfit from her clothing line. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva recently showed off some new designs for her clothing brand and it was very consistent with her usual skintight outfits.

This time the Darcey & Stacey star opted for a neon pink two-piece set perfect for summer and she wore sparkly stilettos to complete the ensemble.

Darcey played model for the day as she showed off the stylish items from House of Eleven– the company owned by her and her twin sister Stacey Silva.

We recently saw Stacey and her husband Florian Sukaj modeling pieces from the brand as well. The 47-year-old shared a steamy behind-the-scenes video of their photoshoot dressed in a skimpy crop top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.

However, Darcey contrasted her sister’s dark colors with a brightly colored outfit and described herself as “pretty in pink” after sharing the photo on social media.

The TLC star posted the photo to promote the new pieces to her 1.2 million followers. If you have $130 to spare, you can get your hands on the outfit as well as the top retails for $55 and the leggings for $75.

Darcey Silva looking pretty in a pink crop top

The Darcey & Stacey star flaunted her curves in the bright pink set, which looked similar to a few outfits we’ve seen from her before.

This time she opted for a pink top with matching leggings–although the description on the photo read, “Darcey’s new pink bodysuits.”

The reality TV personality does have a neon pink bodysuit on her website, but that wasn’t the one she was wearing in the post. The photo showed her in a crop-top and leggings outfit with both pieces sold separately.

The outfit is made from ultra-shiny pink satin and Darcey showed off a bit of cleavage in the low-cut crop top. Known as the satin tie cami, the blouse features a large pink bow that ties in the front.

Darcey Silva wears skintight leggings

The Darcey & Stacey star completed the stylish ensemble with the matching leggings made from the same pink satin fabric as the crop top.

The Silva twins named the item the “side mesh joggers” as it features a sheer mesh section on each side from the waist down to the ankle showing off a bit of skin.

The item is said to be form fitting and form sculpting, as noted on the website, and the pink crop top and leggings are available in a variety of sizes ranging from small to xxx-large.

Darcey jazzed up the pink outfit with sparkly silver stilettos and large diamond earrings-similar to the hoops Stacey wore in her sizzling Instagram video.

Darcey had her long blond hair in waves down her back with two face-framing pieces in the front.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.