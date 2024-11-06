Darcey Silva is feeling ‘Darcified’ as she shows off results of latest thread lift

Darcey Silva isn’t letting up on her cosmetic procedures.

At this point, the reality TV star has undergone more surgeries and procedures than we can count.

From facelifts to breast augmentation, lip filler, Botox injections, and everything in between, Darcey has completely transformed herself.

But that isn’t stopping the 49-year-old from continuing her quest for eternal youth.

Darcey’s latest in-office procedure was a thread lift performed by Dr. Ron DeMeo, AKA Dr. Ron, at Meridian Cosmetic in Miami, Florida.

Dr. Ron has made a name for himself in the Hollywood circuit. He’s worked on such famous faces as Teresa Giudice, Larsa Pippen, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian‘s BFF, Jonathan Cheban, AKA “Food God.”

Dr. Ron performed Darcey’s nonsurgical procedure in his office, and she was thrilled to show off the results after her appointment.

Darcey Silva is feeling ‘snatched to the gods’ following her thread lift

YouTube channel @celebritynewsandgossips uploaded a video of Darcey’s Instagram Stories, in which she gushed over the finished product.

Darcey gave her Instagram followers a look at her face from different angles as she told them, “I am so ecstatic and happy. I love this amazing thread lift along with the next-level face treatment.”

“Dr. Ron, you are a guru. You are the best. I love you,” Darcey proclaimed. “Feeling Darcified and snatched to the gods!”

In her caption, Darcey wrote, “Next level thread lift!” and tagged Dr. Ron and his med spa’s Instagram handles.

Darcey continued to show off her results, pointing out her “amazing cheek lift” as she blew a kiss to Dr. Ron in her next slide.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are regular thread lift patients

Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are regular patients of Dr. Ron’s.

In July 2021, the Silva sisters visited Dr. Ron for thread lifts to “enhance their look while keeping it natural,” getting themselves “back on point” after the procedure.

Everything to know about a thread lift procedure

So, what does Darcey’s favorite procedure, a thread lift, consist of?

Per The Cleveland Clinic, the procedure lifts and tightens the skin for a more youthful appearance.

Local anesthesia is administered as the procedure is performed, and a thin needle called a cannula is used to insert the threads under the skin.

Results are achieved by stimulating the body’s collagen production, thereby creating “firmer, more supple skin” by activating the body’s natural healing response and triggering the increase of collagen.

A thread lift “has a quick recovery with minimal complications” and is often called a “lunchtime facelift” due to its swift procedure time and minimal downtime.

Results usually last one to three years as the threads dissolve over time and are absorbed by the body. The average cost ranges between $1,200 and $1,800.

Anyone who follows Darcey on social media knows that her thread lift wasn’t her first appearance-altering procedure, and it certainly won’t be her last.

Now, the question isn’t if but when Darcey’s next procedure will be and what she’ll have done at her next appointment.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.