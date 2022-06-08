Darcey Silva is dripping in diamonds while busting out of shimmery bikini

Darcey Silva stunned 90 Day Fiance fans in diamonds and a shimmery bikini that she was busting out of. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva flexed to 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans in a recent photo where she was dripping in diamonds and busting out of a shimmery bikini top.

The 48-year-old mother of two loves to show fans that she is confident and bold and she makes that mark with over-the-top clothes and accessories while showing off her fit body.

Darcey has not been shy about letting her 90 Day audience know what cosmetic work she’s had done to get her body looking the way it is, or as she would say, “Snatched.”

90 Day Fiance viewers know Darcey from Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days as well as from her own spinoff with her twin sister Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey have also appeared on 90 Day: Self-Quarantine, 90 Day Bares All, and Pillow Talk.

Darcey Silva showed off to Darcey & Stacey fans in diamonds and a small glam bikini

Darcey loves to wear clothes that accentuate her voluptuous figure and that is exactly what she did in a recent photo in her Instagram stories.

The filtered photo featured a long blonde-haired Darcey posing poolside with full makeup on including pink lips.

She wore a shimmery bikini set that her top half was bursting out of. Darcey’s look was accessorized with a multi-layered diamond necklace.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the selfie, Darcey had a fierce look on her face and she tagged the people who did her hair and makeup.

Darcey shared a glamorous poolside selfie. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva try to do everything the same

Darcey and Stacey strive to look the same and to achieve that they get all the same cosmetic surgeries.

Their plastic surgery overhaul was featured on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey. That season, the Silva twins flew to Turkey and had a ton of procedures done to enhance their looks.

The work they had done included veneers, Barbie noses, breast augmentations, lip lifts, fox eyes, 360 lipo, and cheek lifts.

Since then, the twins have had other procedures done and they appear to always go together and get the same things. The pair often post Instagram stories at different doctors’ offices to show off what they’ve had done.

Stacey even got her husband Florian Sukaj to get his teeth done in Turkey just like them.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.