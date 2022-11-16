Darcey Silva is dreaming of Dubai as 90 Day Fiance fans beg her to stop changing her face

Darcey Silva talked about travel in her recent selfie post but 90 Day fans focused on her looks. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is known to not only be a filter queen but also a big promoter of plastic surgery and cosmetic work.

In a recent picture Darcey posted of herself, she received a lot of backlash from concerned fans as well as critics over how much she has changed her appearance.

In the altered photo, it was hard to tell where the filter began, where Darcey’s plastic surgery enhancements contributed, and where her natural features were present.

But that didn’t stop more than 1700 people from commenting on her post.

In the photo, Darcey appeared with extremely heavy eyelashes and huge plump lips as her face was contoured and totally smoothed out. Her signature bleach-blonde hair was styled in waves and part of her brown roots were showing.

In the caption, Darcey put the focus on what she was ready for, saying, “I am ready for a new dream destination! Dubai baby! Let’s manifest it! Keeping my eye on the prize! ❤️❤️.”

90 Day Fiance viewers want Darcey Silva to stop changing her face

Darcey received a lot of praise and encouragement in the comments of her post, but there was an overwhelming narrative from the 90 Day community who wanted Darcey to stop altering her appearance.

One top comment read, “oh please stop the surgeries.”

Another popular notion slammed, “WHAT DID YOU DO??? You were GORGEOUS to start with.”

There was a comment that jabbed, “Can you keep an eye on anything with these photoshopped on lashes? Sheesh! No need for all this, you’re beautiful!”

Yet another 90 Day fan questioned, “Who is this ? Wow they used to be so pretty ! What a mess :(.”

Someone else pleaded, “🤮 mother of god! Stop with the plastic surgery.”

Darcey & Stacey will be returning for a fourth season

It’s official that Darcey & Stacey will be returning for a fourth season. Darcey promoted the new season premiere both last week and this week with details about what viewers can expect to see.

With Darcey and her on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev broken up, Darcey will jump back into the dating pool of Miami, where she and her twin sister Stacey Silva have new apartments.

Stacey will be trying to plan her big public wedding to her husband Florian Sukaj now that the twin wedding is off. How Darcey and Stacey will come together or not for the event will be highlighted.

Florian’s inability and drive to get a job, even though he has his US work permit, will also be a point of contention.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8 pm EST on TLC and Discovery+.