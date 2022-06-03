Darcey Silva is busting out of her shimmery strapless crop top and tight jeans

Darcey Silva showed off her spicy outfit to 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star, Darcey Silva, showed off her polished look by sharing a video with fans on social media.

The 47-year-old mother of two sparkled in a shimmery tube top that she was bursting out of. She coupled the barely-there top with her signature brand House of 11 jeans.

Darcey has always been known to overuse filters on everything she posts and this video was no different. While it was obvious that Darcey had a full face of makeup complete with long eyelashes, her look was enhanced by a filter.

90 Day Fiance fans followed Darcey’s journey for love on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. Darcey gained so much popularity, as did her twin sister Stacey, that they were awarded their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey which has three complete seasons.

Darcey and Stacey have also appeared on other 90 Day spinoffs including Pillow Talk, Self-Quarantine, and 90 Day Bares All.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Darcey has a very vibrant and over-the-top style and she loves to show off her cosmetically enhanced body.

Darcey’s confidence and figure were on full display in a video she shared to her Instagram where she wore a spicy outfit.

In the selfie video, Darcey showed her more than 1 million followers her glistening outfit. Darcey wore a sparkly strapless top that she was bursting out of. She paired that with tight jeans that are in her line of clothes from House of 11.

In the caption of her post, she tagged the House of 11’s brand and Instagram handle.

What has Darcey Silva been up to lately?

Darcey appears to be living in Miami since all of her posts seem to be in the Florida city that Darcey and Stacey have gushed about on their show.

Darcey recently surprised her following by getting an OnlyFans and she has been promoting it frequently through her Instagram. However, viewers on the adult platform can expect to pay almost $20 a month and Darcey does not show any nudity.

When Darcey is not posting selfies or dinner outings, she loves to share photos of her two teenage daughters.

Whether Darcey is still broken up from Georgi Rusev or whether they have rekindled their relationship is still unconfirmed despite heavy speculation that they are back on.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.