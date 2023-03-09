Darcey Silva is ‘bringing sexy back’ but her critics disagree

TLC star Darcey Silva was showing herself some love for International Women’s Day but was shot down by her critics.

Darcey is all about self-love and female empowerment, so it’s no surprise that she would give herself a shout-out on a day to honor women.

Taking to Instagram, Darcey shared a compilation video of herself striking various poses.

Darcey highlighted her snatched waistline, curvy figure, and flair for fashion in the Reel.

The Darcey & Stacey star delivered multiple sultry expressions as Alien Superstar by Beyonce played over the video.

She captioned her share, “I am bringing sexy back! ❤️💋⭐️#darceysilva #sexy.”

Darcey Silva’s Instagram post from March 8, 2023. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

While Darcey’s post received over 1,300 likes and hundreds of comments, many of the comments came from critics who disagreed with her caption, and they didn’t hold back.

Darcey & Stacey viewers disagree that Darcey Silva is ‘bringing sexy back’

“No you’re not [bringing sexy back],” wrote one of Darcey’s disparagers. “There’s a reason men are scared of that face.”

Another one of Darcey’s followers wrote, “Being sexy means maybe not using filters and trying to be authentic.”

Darcey’s critics speak out on Instagram. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One Instagram user told Darcey the only thing she was bringing was her use of filters, while another encouraged her to “Work on bringing a healthy inner self back.”

“Too high maintenance,” voiced another detractor, adding that Darcey’s filter “doesn’t make [her] look great.”

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Darcey Silva transform her appearance

Darcey’s appearance has changed drastically since she was first introduced to TLC audiences. She made her reality TV debut during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside her former love interest, Jesse Meester.

Her popularity on the show earned her a spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, in which her twin sister, Stacey Silva, also stars. Darcey & Stacey viewers have watched the twins go under the knife multiple times, getting matching cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

Most recently, Darcey and Stacey visited their favorite plastic surgery center in Turkey. While staying at the Ramada Resort in Bodrum, Darcey underwent a Barbie touch-up surgery and weight loss transformation.

Darcey shared photos and videos of herself showing off the results. Clad in a skintight bodysuit, Darcey strutted her stuff inside an upscale restaurant to present her trimmer new physique.

In another set of photos, Darcey’s nose was still bandaged following her rhinoplasty procedure, which she captioned with a Barbie gif and the words, “Touch ups.”

It looks as though Darcey won’t be slowing down any time soon, either, when it comes to having more work done to her face. In an interview with Life & Style last summer, Darcey and Stacey admitted they plan on further maintaining their cosmetic procedures to alter their natural appearance.

“We do our filler, do the threads, um, like, the fox eye, and those dissolve after a while, so probably we’ll continue doing that,” Darcey shared. “And, um, exercise, so we don’t have to keep getting more lipo. You know? It only lasts for so long.”

Stacey chimed in, noting that she and her sister love getting Botox and other non-invasive treatments and aren’t ashamed to admit it.

“It’s just… no shame in our game,” Stacey said.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.