Darcey Silva is bootylicious in latest video while ‘walking into her existence’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva flaunted her backside in a recent video she shared with her more than 1 million followers on social media.

Darcey strutted her stuff down the sidewalk in tight flared jeans and heels as the person filming her aimed the camera mostly at her rear end.

The 47-year-old mother of two gave a whimsical and existential caption to the video.

90 Day fans watched Darcey’s pursuit of love with two different foreign men on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days.

Darcey’s dramatic personality and her unique dynamic with her twin sister Stacey earned them enough popularity to get their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey which has already completed three seasons.

Darcey Silva showed off her backside while ‘walking into her existence’

As Darcey was walking down the street, someone was filming her from behind as she walked and showed off her backside.

The camera focused on her rear end but also captured her entire look from the back at one point in the 10-second video.

Darcey was wearing tight jeans with stars on the back pockets that were flared widely at the bottom. She accompanied her look with a small white crop top and heels.

Darcey’s long platinum blonde hair was in a half ponytail as it swayed across her back.

In the caption, Darcey wrote, “Walking into my existence!”

Darcey Silva recently showed 90 Day Fiance fans her hair makeover

A few weeks ago, Darcey let 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans check out her hair transformation as she showed her audience her hair before and after a makeover.

Her Instagram story video showed Darcey in the salon chair with short blonde hair before the stylist team went to work. The finished product featured Darcey as a bleach blonde with her hair below her chest.

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers saw what the Silva twin’s real hair looked like underneath their extensions and hair dye.

During 90 Day: Self Quarantined, viewers also got to see the Silva twin’s real hair as they tried to get each other’s mangled extensions out.

When Darcey and Stacey appeared at the Season 3 Tell All of their spinoff, they were both wearing bleach blonde wigs as opposed to their natural hair with extensions.

Darcey was a brunette when she first appeared on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days and she remained a brunette through Season 3.

