Darcey Silva in skimpy crop top is feeling ‘slim and snatched’ after cosmetic procedure

Darcey Silva is slim and snatched in a crop top. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is feeling like a million bucks after undergoing another cosmetic procedure, and she raved about the results in a video posted on social media.

The Darcey & Stacey star has always been honest about her constant nips and tucks despite harsh backlash from critics, and this time was no different.

Darcey showed off the results of her ESG procedure and admitted to feeling snatched and slim.

She displayed her toned abs during a night out while dressed in a black crop top with a high neck paired with a leather jacket worn open.

It was hard to see the rest of her outfit in the dimly lit video, but it appears Darcey was wearing tight black jeans or leggings to complete the ensemble.

She had her long blonde hair styled straight and flowing down her shoulders while sporting dramatic lashes, dark brows, and glossy lips.

Known for always adding a bit of shimmer, Darcey wore large diamond hoops that stood out with her all-black outfit.

Darcey Silva feels ‘snatched’ after her latest procedure

The Darcey & Stacey star confidently scanned the camera over her body as she thanked her doctor for the great work he did.

“Hey everybody it’s Darcey I’m in beautiful Los Angeles, California, the City of Angels,” said Darcey in the clip. “I am feeling so amazing, so good, all thanks to Dr. Batash in New York for my ESG procedure.”

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a minimally invasive weight loss surgery that involves sutures being placed in the stomach to make it smaller. The procedure limits the amount of food you can eat, thus helping you to lose weight.

Just last week, Darcey told her followers that she was excited about getting the ESG procedure done, and only days later she’s already seeing results.

“I’m feeling so slim and healthy and snatched,” she confessed in the video. “Love you Dr. Batash. Feeling amazing.”

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes her House of Eleven clothing line

When the Darcey & Stacey star is not busy with her cosmetic procedures, she’s working on her many business ventures, one being her House of Eleven clothing line.

The 48-year-old owns the company with her sister, Stacey Silva, and they’ve been heavily promoting the newest pieces on social media.

Last month, the twins modeled their new loungewear and advertised a 25 percent off Black Friday sale.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.