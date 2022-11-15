Darcey Silva in big hair selfie promotes upcoming Darcey & Stacey season — Here’s what fans can expect

Darcey Silva will return to fans’ screens for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey fans can get excited because a fourth season is now official and is being promoted by Darcey Silva herself.

Darcey made the announcement last week by way of an Instagram reshare from a Darcey & Stacey fan page that fans could expect the return of the Silva twins in 2023.

Through an Instagram post of her own, Darcey appeared with her bleach-blonde hair teased big and swooped to the side. The immense volume of her signature hair framed one half of her face as she served looks while going from sitting to laying down.

Darcey, who is a notorious filter queen, had a heavy filter over the video where she sported a tight black top and flexed several blinged-out bangle bracelets.

Darcey’s lips looked big, as did her eyelashes in the celebratory post.

In her caption, Darcey wrote, “Love you all! See you soon on Darcey & Stacey! Our new season airs January 23rd at 8pm est on @tlc! So excited for this amazing journey!”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

What can viewers expect from Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey

The official announcement for what fans can expect from Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey has been released, and it looks like the Silva twins will be taking on Miami again.

Splitting their time between their family home in Connecticut and their new apartments in Miami, Darcey and Stacey are starting new chapters that include a Georgi Rusev-free Darcey jumping back into the single life.

Darcey will be navigating her dating life while being a supportive mom to her two teenage daughters and building her business empire.

Darcey will have moments of self-discovery on her journey to find the right kind of love.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj will encounter some issues

With the anticipated twin wedding called off due to Darcey and Georgi’s breakup, Stacey and her husband, Florian, will be focusing on their own wedding and all the stress that comes with it.

In another aspect of Stacey and Florian’s lives, Florian is able to work in America but has not made progress toward finding a job and providing. Financial and wedding stress may create some tension and drama.

In any case, whether Darcey will be able to support Stacey through her wedding endeavor may bring them closer or drive them apart since they are taking different paths in life.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8 pm EST on TLC and Discovery+.