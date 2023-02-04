Darcey Silva has sensual date with new beau Mike

Darcey Silva has reentered the dating pool, and the TLC star was treated to a sensual date with a potential suitor named Mike.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey is underway, and viewers are getting a look at a newly single Darcey after her split from her fiance, Georgi Rusev.

Splitting her time between Connecticut and Florida, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, have been hitting the Miami scene.

During a yacht party, one of Darcey’s friends introduced her to Mike, an Israeli native who owns an anti-aging skin company.

“He’s got a great body and European flair about him. I just have a thing for the foreign guys,” Darcey said of Mike.

After they hit it off on the yacht, Mike asked for Darcey’s number, and the two went on a date.

Darcey was a bit surprised to find out that Mike had taken the liberty to order on her behalf. Part of Darcey was relieved that her date took charge, while the other part of her questioned why he didn’t ask her what she wanted first.

Little did Darcey know that their dinner date would soon turn sensual in a way she didn’t expect. Their waiter brought out bowls and chocolate sauce for them to engage in “chocolate therapy,” asking them to remove the jewelry on their hands.

The waiter poured melted chocolate all over Darcey and Mike’s hands, prompting Darcey to say, “I never had chocolate like this, not at dinner, at least.”

While both of their hands were covered in melted chocolate, the duo began rubbing their hands together before licking the chocolate off their hands.

“You can definitely tell a lot by how a guy licks chocolate off his hands,” Darcey admitted, and she clearly was impressed. “His tongue looks like he’s doing a mighty fine job,” she added.

Darcey and Mike weren’t meant to be

Although Darcey was impressed with Mike’s chocolate-licking skills, she wasn’t as impressed by his conversational skills. She felt as though he dominated their chat and seemed more interested in talking about himself. Additionally, she didn’t feel that “spark” she was hoping to find.

Eventually, Darcey let Mike down easily via a phone call. Her friend, Leslie, was there for emotional support as she told Mike that they’d be better as friends.

Soon after, Darcey met with a matchmaker to try and find a man better suited for her. The matchmaker suggested that Darcey use less filtered photos on her profile and consider dating men closer to her age rather than younger men in order to attract a suitable mate.

Darcey’s love life on 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Darcey struggle to find love. During Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey’s tumultuous relationship with Jesse Meester came to an end after they accused each other of being unfaithful.

Darcey tried her hand at love once again with England-based Tom Brooks, but their relationship, too, failed when they realized they had different visions for their futures. When Darcey met Georgi, it seemed the two were a match made in Heaven. The two got engaged, only to break off their engagement, then get engaged a second time.

Although Darcey said “yes” a second time, she and Georgi ultimately went their separate ways too.

Now that she’s working with a professional matchmaker, perhaps Darcey will finally find the true love she’s been seeking her whole life.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.