Darcey Silva goes busty to promote House of Eleven swim from Dubai

TLC star Darcey Silva is living it up in Dubai, but she still took some time out from her vacation to plug her brand.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are in the United Arab Emirates.

The ladies hit up their favorite med spa before jetting overseas to indulge in retail therapy and make business moves during their trip.

Darcey has been sharing plenty of pics and videos from her tropical getaway as she takes in all Dubai offers.

During some downtime, Darcey stopped to snap a sultry selfie, showing off her curvy physique and promoting her and Stacey’s brand, House of Eleven.

Darcey struck a pose from a balcony, clad in a patterned one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The yellow suit with orange and cranberry-colored designs hugged Darcey in all the right places, putting her decolletage front and center.

Darcey Stacey snaps a steamy selfie to drive sales for her swimwear collection

The 48-year-old reality TV star sported her newly-laminated brows, eyelash extensions, and some choker-length diamond necklaces to add pizazz to her look while smizing for the selfie.

Darcey promoted her and Stacey’s brand while traveling overseas. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

A gif read “SHOP NOW” at the bottom of the image, and Darcey also tagged House of Eleven and added a link to their site.

House of Eleven features men’s and women’s swimwear

In addition to women’s fashion pieces, jewelry, accessories, fragrances, makeup, and some recently-added home goods, House of Eleven also carries a swimwear line for men and women.

Customers can choose from a selection of bikinis, cover-up skirts, halter dresses, one-piece swimsuits, and men’s swim trunks, ranging in price from $45 to $115.

The Silva twins rock all-white ensembles to record a podcast

Also, while in Dubai, Darcey and Stacey visited the Kris Fade Show, where they recorded an upcoming podcast episode.

Darcey and Stacey donned matching head-to-toe white ensembles for their appearance, including oversized blazers and wide-legged pants.

Stacey paired her look with a brown top underneath, while Darcey kept her look all-white. The ladies wore identical high ponytails with face-framing bangs parted in the center.

Darcey and Stacey recorded an episode of the Kris Fade Show in Dubai. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey captioned a photo of herself, Stacey, Kris, and his co-host, Priti Malik, “Thank you! Such an honor to be on the @krisfadeshow in Dubai! Today was epic!”

The Silva sisters looked extra slim in the snap, and their shrinking figures are the result of their recent weight-loss surgeries. The twins had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs) to shrink their stomachs and help them maintain their svelte new figures as they continued to enjoy their jet-setting lifestyle.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.