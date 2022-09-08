Darcey Silva giving J.Lo vibes in plunging tropical print dress

Darcey Silva channels J.Lo in a long green dress. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva gave us J.Lo vibes in a long green ensemble that she wore for a recent day out.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off her legs and chest in the floor-length, plunging neckline dress that looked quite similar to a memorable green outfit worn by Jennifer Lopez back in 2000 at the Grammy Awards.

J.Lo’s chiffon Versace dress featured a deep plunging neckline and a very high slit that showed off her tanned legs and Darcey had the same thought in mind while out in Miami.

The 48-year-old and her twin sister Stacey, along with her husband Florian Sukaj, went to Miami a few days ago to host a launch party for the twin’s clothing line House of Eleven.

Darcey’s ex Georgi Rusev was also conveniently staying at the same hotel but the formerly engaged couple have not posted any photos together.

Meanwhile, Darcey brought her A-game while in the city and one outfit, in particular, had us doing a double take.



The 90 Day Fiance star wore a stylish outfit during a night out and it reminded us of an infamous J.Lo dress from years ago.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, she gave us a glimpse of the long green dress that featured a tropical print.

The outfit had a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage as well as side cutouts.

The dress also had a large slit in the front which showed the bedazzled bikini attached to the outfit and was reminiscent of J.Lo’s Versace dress worn at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Darcey styled the ensemble with a layered diamond necklace and large pink sunglasses.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are enjoying their time in Miami

The Darcey & Stacey stars have been enjoying Miami all weekend and they’re not done yet. Aside from working hard on their launch, Darcey and Stacey had lots of fun mixing in some partying with friends and enjoying a bit of relaxation as well.

Photos were shared of the twins during a sunset cruise on a fancy yacht after spending the day at the beach. It was a romantic night for Stacey who had her husband Florian by her side and the pair showed some PDA as the boat sailed through the night.

Meanwhile, Darcey came ready to party in her daisy dukes and a skimpy top as she posed for photos with her friends.

The Silva twins have a lot to celebrate after snagging a collaboration with Impossible Kicks and hosting a successful launch party in Miami a few days ago. They’ve spent a lot of time and energy revamping their House of Eleven brand and now it seems their hard work is paying off.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.