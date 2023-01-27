Darcey and Stacey Silva have been living their best lives since purchasing a fancy new pad in Magic City, and we just got a sneak peek.

Darcey shared a post on social media teasing the exclusive content for her subscribers.

“I wanna give you a little inside peak to my room in Miami,” she noted on the video.

The bedroom had a bright and airy feel, with lots of light colors decorating the space. The walls were painted white, and a white lamp was on the bedside table.

The Darcey & Stacey star also opted for white sheets with many matching pillows stacked on the bed.

The only pop of color we noticed in the short snippet was a painting of Darcey, done by a fan, hanging over her bed.

Admittedly, the image looked a bit different than the Darcey we know today, and she even joked about that in the clip noting, “That’s me before the nose job, remember that?”

Darcey also showed off her living room which carried through with the same theme as her bedroom. We spotted an oversized white couch with a Chanel perfume photo hanging on the wall.

A white coffee table was also added to the space, with an oversized Tom Ford book and a large ceramic vase as table decor.

Darcey Silva wears a Fendi Bodysuit to show off her Miami home

It’s not surprising that Darcey was glammed up as she filmed the tour of her Miami home.

She opted for a sleeveless, orange Fendi bodysuit, emblazed with the brand logo, and had her long blonde hair in a high ponytail with a side swept bang in the front.

The TLC personality also wore large silver hoops with stacks of bracelets and a double-layered necklace with a cross pendant.

Darcey’s thick black eyebrows stood out against her white-blonde hair. She also sported dramatic lashes and smokey eyes, completing the look with nude lipgloss.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers noticed another item on Darcey’s outfit — a lighter or vape tucked into the side of her bodysuit.

As one critic pointed out, people didn’t hesitate to comment on that, “There’s a lighter under her arm.”

Another added, “Get the lighter out of your bra, sis… not a good look.”

“Please remove the lighter from your underarm!! Tacky AF seriously,” added someone else.

One commenter compared Darcey to another controversial TLC star, Angela Deem.

“Giving out Angela vibes with the lighter in your bra 😂,” wrote the Instagram user.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes House of Eleven

Darcey has been working hard since reviving her company House of Eleven, alongside her twin sister Stacey.

The pair have been doing a lot of promotions on social media and some time ago they shared an exciting giveaway for buyers.

All purchases over $50 give shoppers access to a complimentary House of Eleven lip gloss, and there are two options to choose from. You can get the shimmery gold shade that Stacey wore in the promo clip or the shiny red option worn by Darcey.

The promo code to access the free lip gloss is “FREEGLOWD&S.”

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.