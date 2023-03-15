Darcey Silva fires her matchmaker on Darcey & Stacey

Darcey Silva had enough of the disrespect from her matchmaker, Michelle, on the most recent episode of Darcey & Stacey.

Although Michelle critiqued Darcey’s heavily-filtered profile photos and said that her clothing was too revealing, she was able to set her up with an equally dazzling, yellow Lamborghini driving suitor, Cicero Pínto.

When Cicero stood her up multiple times, Darcey attempted to address it with Michelle. Instead of focusing on his rude behavior, her matchmaker decided to dismiss it as something out of her control.

Darcey didn’t appreciate the disrespect and told Michelle she didn’t want her services anymore after the bad experience. She also felt disrespected by her matchmaker after she critiqued her style, social media presence, and emotional stability on the show.

Michelle, who is known for her show Fix My Love Life with Michelle G, thought that Darcey needed to change her image in order to find the right man.

Darcey clearly didn’t appreciate the critique and said she was simply expressing her “goddess-ness.”

Fans react to Darcey firing her matchmaker Michelle G on Darcey & Stacey

Some fans felt Michelle was disrespectful to her client and that Darcey should get a refund for the matchmaking service.

On the other hand, some critics felt as if Darcey needed the therapy that her matchmaker suggested. “She needs loads of help,” one Twitter user said in part about the TLC star.

Some viewers also sided with Michelle on Darcey’s look, saying Darcey was presenting herself inappropriately and believing her new look to be “ridiculous.”

Michelle left some parting words for her ex-client — “I attempted to highlight some of these behavior patterns that I don’t think Darcey is aware of… she’s still single, and I can see why.”

What happened with Cicero Pinto on Darcey & Stacey?

Darcey’s flashy suitor, Cicero, has been featured in the past few episodes of the hit TLC spin-off.

The Miami-based businessman’s LinkedIn page says he’s the CEO and Advisor for CA International LLC. He’s also a real estate investor and influencer with 740K followers on Instagram.

Cicero also has two teenage daughters, 14 and 16, whom he raised alone.

After spending some time together, instead of telling Darcey that he didn’t think they were a good match, Cicero offered to take her out again and then stood her up at a fancy restaurant with her sister Stacey Silva and brother-in-law Florian Sukaj in tow.

Not only was she stood up on her dates while he ignored her phone calls, but Cicero also lied about liking Darcey’s social media accounts and told the matchmaker she drank too much alcohol.

Time will tell who’s next on Darcey’s list of possible suitors in Miami.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.