Darcey Silva explains why ex Georgi Rusev no-showed the Darcey & Stacey Tell All

Darcey Silva's former fiance Georgi Rusev no-showed the Tell All and she explained why.

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva shared the “multitude of things” she felt were responsible for her former fiancé Georgi Rusev no-showing her at the Tell All.

During part one of the Tell All, Georgi was visibly absent on stage where Darcey, her twin sister Stacey Silva, and her husband Florian Sukaj, along with the twins’ dad Mike Silva, and Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen all sat.

Host Shaun Robinson suggested that Darcey video call Georgi during the segment and try to convince him to join them. That didn’t go over well and Georgi ended up cussing at Darcey and demanding her respect. Darcey initially told Shaun that Georgi was studying for his real estate license and couldn’t be bothered to join her on stage.

Now, Darcey has opened up about the real reasons Georgi didn’t show up and left her flying solo on the couch.

Darcey Silva reveals the ‘multitude’ of reasons Georgi Rusev no-showed the Tell All

Earlier this week, Darcey told Us Weekly that it was “a shame” that Georgi chose not to join her for the taping of the Tell All.

“I had some different concerns. It’s only for him to say, but I think it was a multitude of things,” Darcey said of Georgi’s absence. “I think he was going through something emotional himself that we were all there for.”

“But also, there were some things that happened off camera that I feel like he just wasn’t laying it out on the line,” Darcey added. “And we were all there to support him. We just wanted to [get] support back in return.”

Darcey was hopeful that Georgi would show up, especially since he made the trip to New York City, where he remained in his hotel during taping.

“He was in New York, and I felt like he could have had the decency to at least show up, but I guess he wasn’t in the mood that day,” Darcey divulged.

Stacey Silva felt Georgi should have been there for her sister Darcey

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey was also upset that Georgi no-showed her sister and felt that the Bulgarian native knew what he was getting into when he signed up on the show.

“We’ve done everything together, and he knew when he got in the relationship with Darcey this is what we do and our life is on TV, and this was the first Darcey & Stacey Tell All,” Stacey told the outlet.

“It was a big deal, and a lot happened around that time,” Stacey added. “And we all really wanted him to support Darcey.”

Stacey implied that she wasn’t having any of Georgi’s excuses since her husband Florian suffered a loss in his family and still showed up to film.

“Honestly, a lot went down that week and Florian had a huge loss in his family, and he flew in the next day,” Stacey revealed. “It was a lot that happened, and Florian was there by my side.”

In a preview for part two of the twins’ Tell All on Monday night, Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester faced off with Stacey’s husband, Florian. There looks like there’s still plenty more drama to come following Season 3, so be sure to tune in.

Part two of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.